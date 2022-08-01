An artist's impression (subject to final design) of what the new SH3 Ohaupo Road Glenview Bus Hub might look like, from the Glenview Shopping Centre side of the road. Image / Supplied

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, with the Waikato Regional Council and the Hamilton City Council, is planning changes to SH3 Ōhaupō Road in Glenview to support a new bus hub and to improve safety and connections for people who are walking and cycling.

The $2 million upgrade will support the Waikato Regional Council's planned service improvements for the Comet bus route and future bus services in this area. It will provide for new bus stops and shelters and will include a new signalised pedestrian crossing and shared paths and cycleways.

Waka Kotahi's regional manager infrastructure delivery Waikato/Bay of Plenty, Jo Wilton, says the project aligns with the Waka Kotahi vision of a land transport system that connects people, products, and places for a thriving Aotearoa New Zealand.

An artist's impression (subject to final design) of what the new SH3 Ohaupo Road Glenview Bus Hub might look like, from the Garden Heights Avenue side of the road. Image / Supplied

"The new Glenview bus hub will have ... new cycleways and shared paths on both sides of the road to provide safe and enhanced connections to the existing shared paths in the area."

Wilton said most of the construction work will be done during the day and will balance reducing disruption to road users with minimising the impact on neighbouring businesses and properties.

"There may be temporary lane closures and detours during construction, and temporarily restricted access to properties. We'll be updating nearby residents and businesses and the local community throughout the project," she says.

Waikato Regional Council public transport network planning and performance team leader Andrew Carnell said the Comet bus route is one of the most popular bus routes in the city.

The $2 million upgrade will support the Waikato Regional Council's planned service improvements for the Comet bus route. Photo / Hamilton City Council

"The new Glenview bus hub will have room for three buses, new and improved infrastructure including bus shelters, and allow for greater manoeuvrability for buses.

"Once completed, bus users can expect greater efficiency and an increased frequency of service, with buses on average every 10 minutes. The number 24 Te Awamutu bus will also use the new Glenview Road bus hub."

Construction is currently scheduled to start in September and is expected to take around three months. For more information go to: nzta.govt.nz/ohaupo-road-bus-hub