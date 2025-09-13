Advertisement
Home / Waikato News

$18m Tairua housing project Pepe Ridge sells majority of first stage sections

Tom Eley
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

Pepe Ridge overlooks Tairua Harbour.

Pepe Ridge, the $18 million housing project billed as Tairua’s last residential development, has sold 60% of its 44 sections.

Bayleys Real Estate agent Sandie Faiers said the development involved “an astronomical” amount of earthworks, with heavy machinery clearing the hill after work began in 2023.

Titles are expected

