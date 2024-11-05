This market is a regular feature over the spring and summer months, when weather permits. Regular stallholders offer a variety of goods, including coffee, ice cream, seafood fritters, Dutch pancakes, honey, fresh vegetables, candles, wooden toys, paintings and prints from talented local artists, skin care, plants and handmade jewellery. Free event. The organisers are aways interested in hosting new stallholders. Email whiticitimarket@gmail.com for more details.

● Waihī Vegetarian Festival, food event, November 10, 10am-3pm at Waihī Academy, 132 Landlyst Rd, Waihī

The Waihī Vegetarian Festival is back for its seventh year with lots of delicious vegetarian and vegan food, live performances and fun activities for the whole family. Admission is free, dogs on leashes are very welcome.

● Live comedy at The Monkey House, November 16, 7.30pm at Monkey House Theatre, Coghill St, Whitianga

Get ready for an uproarious night of laughs with the next instalment of the theatre’s regular comedy night, hosted by Alan McElroy (RNZ’s The Panel). This month, the organisers are thrilled to bring spectators a line-up featuring multi-award-winning comedian Nick Rado and Billy T nominee David Stuart. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● The Flaming Mudcats in concert, November 17, 4pm at The Theatre Waihī, 21 Boyd Rd

Rhythm & blues exponents The Flaming Mudcats take their 15-year-anniversary show on the road, playing songs from five albums and years of performing throughout New Zealand, the USA and Australia. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Coastguard Whitianga Open Day, community event, November 23, 10am-2pm at Dundas St (behind Lyon Park), Whitianga

Whitianga Volunteer Coastguard invites the community to get an up-close look at their state-of-the-art rescue vessels, learn about their capabilities and take a tour of their operation centre, where the team monitor coastal activities and co-ordinate rescue missions to keep our waters safe for everyone. Free event.

● Handel’s Messiah 2024, classical concert, November 24, 2.30pm at Waihī Memorial Hall, 41 Seddon St

The Scholars’ annual collaboration with NZBarok will bring George Frideric Handel’s timeless masterpiece Messiah to life. Messiah is an English-language oratorio composed in 1741, which is based on Biblical texts. Tickets online via iTicket or at the door.

● The Little Big Markets Whangamatā Summer Series, November 24, 9am-2pm at Williamson Park, Ocean Rd, Whangamatā

This monthly summer market will include a range of gourmet street food vendors, as well as a selection of stallholders, live music and lots of free activities to entertain the little ones. Free admission.

● Paul Ubana Jones, concert, November 29, 7pm at Monkey House Theatre, Coghill St, Whitianga

Paul Ubana Jones is an acoustic guitar whiz who has toured with Norah Jones, Crowded House and Taj Mahal. Born and raised in Britain to a Nigerian father and a Yorkshire mother, he gained a musical scholarship and his studies included classical music, along with his playing of guitar and cello. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Whitianga Santa Parade, November 30, 3pm at Albert St, Whitianga

