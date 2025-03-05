This 5km run/walk offers a unique race opportunity on a real airport runway and is a perfect fit for runners, walkers and families at all fitness levels. The course is flat and completely paved making it stroller and wheelchair friendly. Tickets via trybooking.com/nz/events/landing/13499.

● Medieval Fair, March 9, 10am at Hamilton Gardens

Try archery, see a maypole dance, and watch knights clashing in the arena. There will also be market stalls and music. The event is a fundraiser for the development of the Baroque Garden. Entry by gold coin donation.

Frankton Thunder will rev up in Hamilton on Sunday. Photo / Dean Taylor

● Frankton Thunder, March 9, 10am, in and around Commerce St, Hamilton

The annual automotive event goes into the next round with cars, motorcycles, and military and vintage machinery filling the streets of Frankton as well as Steampunk, the Thunder-Ink tattoo competition, Miss Frankton Thunder pageant and wrestling. The Glenbrook Vintage Rail will also offer trips. Free event.

● A Day at the Domain, March 9, 10am at Te Aroha Domain

The event is a family day out in the beautiful, historic Te Aroha Hot Springs Domain. There will be food trucks, market stalls, entertainment and children’s rides. Free entry.

● Festival of Colours – Waikato Holi, March 9, 11.20am at Whitiora School, 38 Willoughby St, Hamilton

This cultural celebration includes colour splash, rain dance, music, food and fun activities for kids. Dress up in old white clothes, ready to be colourful. Free entry, but those who register online at eventfinda.co.nz before the event get a 10% discount on the colours.

● Boon Street Art Festival, March 13-16, in Hamilton

Boon is celebrating its 10th birthday with a special programme. The public is invited to participate in creating the city’s 100th mural. Free event.

● Alien Weaponry Tour Aotearoa, March 14, 8pm, The Factory, 28 Alexandra St, Hamilton

Te reo metal band Alien Weaponry is on tour around New Zealand and will also come to Hamilton. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

Boon Street Art Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

● Motomania, March 15-16 at Taupō International Motorsport Park

It’s the Grand Final of the 2025 Star Insure New Zealand Super Bike Championship Series. Like at the Motofest, special bikes will be on display and riders will have the chance to get out on the track at lunchtime. Tickets at taupomp.flicket.co.nz.

● Pride In Putāruru Water and Food Festival 2025, March 15, 10am at Glenshea War Memorial Park, Park St, Putāruru

Every year the local community comes together for an event. Bring along a picnic blanket and enjoy food vendors, market and information stalls games and entertainment. Free event.

● Chiefs v Blues and Chiefs Manawa v Hurricanes Poua, March 15, 4.35pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

This double-header includes Round 3 of Sky Super Rugby Aupiki and Round 5 of Super Rugby Pacific. Tickets online at chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

● Hamilton Half Marathon, March 16, 8am, Hamilton Gardens, Hungerford Cres Hamilton, Hamilton

Start and finish at the stunning Hamilton Gardens with riverside running along the banks of the Waikato River. There are 21km half marathon, 10km and 5km options. Entry online at hamiltonhalfmarathon.co.nz.

● Balloons over Waikato, March 18-22, 7am, at Innes Common, Hamilton

The much-loved hot air balloon festival will lift off on March 18 again from 7am at Innes Common. The balloons will visit South Waikato and Waipā, and the annual Basket Burn and Nightglow are also on the programme. Ahead of the event, the walk-through balloon will be in Garden Place on March 15 and during the festival on March 20.

● Turangawaewae Regatta 2025, March 22, 9am in Ngāruawahia

The annual historic cultural event is being held for the 129th time. The programme includes of course waka races and parades, cultural performances, food and market stalls. Entry is $10 per person. Kids aged 5-16 and kaumātua are $5.