As New Zealand’s homegrown version of the Top 40 countdown, Ready to Roll became appointment viewing for generations of music fans and a showcase for both international chart-toppers and breakthrough Kiwi acts.

It helped launch and cement countless careers while becoming a cultural touchstone in Aotearoa.

Reviving the name for this tour is a nod to its legacy of celebrating great music and good times, a perfect fit for a summer series featuring three of the country’s most enduring groups.

With a catalogue that defined New Zealand rock in the late 70s and early 80s, Th’ Dudes (Peter Urlich, Bruce Hambling, Lez White, Rikki Morris and Brett Adams) remain one of the country’s most iconic live acts.

Their anthems Bliss and Be Mine Tonight are etched into the Kiwi psyche, while their rollicking energy has kept crowds dancing for decades.

The band’s reunion shows have become legendary, proof that their sound is as vital today as ever.

Emerging from Wellington in the early 80s, Mockers made their mark with jangly guitar pop, sharp lyrics and charismatic frontman Andrew Fagan.

Their hits Forever Tuesday Morning and One Black Friday remain radio staples, and the band’s melodic, literate pop continues to influence New Zealand songwriters.

Their return to the stage with classic lineup Andrew Fagan, Geoff Hayden, Tim Wedde and Brett Adams always draws an intergenerational audience eager for a singalong.

Bursting onto the scene in the late 90s, Stellar* became one of New Zealand’s most successful rock bands of the era.

Fronted by the powerhouse vocals of Boh Runga, and with original members Andrew MacLaren, Kurt Shanks and Chris van de Geer, they dominated the charts with hits like Violent, Undone and Part of Me.

Their debut album Mix went multi-platinum and won multiple Tūī awards, while their electrifying live shows confirmed their place as one of the great Kiwi rock outfits.

The Ready to Roll tour will also come to the legendary Coroglen Tavern, Queenstown, Havelock North, Waiheke Island and Upper Moutere, alongside festival-style stops in Upper Hutt and Auckland.

Each venue offers a perfect blend of stunning scenery and summer atmosphere, making the shows as much about the setting as the soundtrack.

Get Ready to Roll – the soundtrack to your summer awaits.

The Details

What: Ready To Roll

When: December 29 - Coroglen Tavern, January 3 - Ayrburn Queenstown, January 16 - Blackbarn Havelock North, January 17 - Brewtown Upper Hutt, January 24 - Cable Bay Vineyards Waiheke, January 25 - The Hunting Lodge Auckland, January 29 - Waikato Regional Theatre Hamilton, February 1 - Neudorf Vineyards Upper Moutere

Tickets: eccles.co.nz

WIN: A double pass to Ready to Roll in Hamilton. To be in the draw email your name, address and daytime phone number(s) to hnfthcomps@gmail.com, with Ready to Roll in the subject, by midday, Friday, November 28.

Competition by Fill The House Tickets Project – proudly supporting families living with cancer