Rust said he enjoys stepping out of his comfort zone and embracing character roles that differ from his personality.

“Playing an older dame suits me at this stage in my career, allowing me some creative freedom to improvise and be a bit forgetful – something that seems to happen more often these days!

“However, I do find it challenging to shop for lady’s shoes that fit my very unladylike feet!”

Cat Tom, is portrayed by Debie Glover, who brings warmth and charm to Dick Whittington’s journey.

Glover, who has a background in dance and theatre, said she was excited about returning to the stage after a long hiatus.

“I began dancing at a young age, leading to roles in various productions in Gisborne, Taupō and Te Kuiti,” she said.

“It’s been about 20 years since my last show, and I’m thrilled to be part of Talos as Tom the cat. After the sudden death of my son last year, the support from Talos and the joy of rehearsals have given me a renewed sense of purpose.”

Nineteen-year-old Ephrem Cox stars as the titular Dick Whittington.

“This is my first pantomime and my first lead role, which is incredibly exciting,” he said.

“I’ve previously performed in several shows at the Woolshed and Little Theatre, including Oklahoma and The King and I.

“Next year I’ll be heading to the United States for two years of youth ministry with Vagabond Missions.”

The pantomime runs from December 5 to 15. Matinees will be held on both Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are available at iTicket and the Te Awamutu i-SITE, priced at $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and children (additional fees may apply).