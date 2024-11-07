Advertisement
Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society brings pantomime to The Woolshed

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read
Dick Whittington and His Cat pantomime leads, from left: From left to right: Debie Glover, Ephrem Cox, Noldy Rust. Photo / Kayne Knight: Photos at knight

It is pantomime time again and this year, Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society’s offering features the beloved tale of Dick Whittington and His Cat.

Pantomimes are designed for family fun, with jokes and a storyline that appeal to all ages. And then there’s the classic audience participation, shouting lines such as “He’s behind you!” and “Boo!” at the evil King Rat.

While the original story takes place in England, this Kiwi adaption by playwright Roger Hall sets Dick’s journey in Hawera and Wellington, and true to his style, the play is filled with humour, incorporating playful jabs at current events.

A staple of any pantomime is the role of the Dame, typically played by a man.

This year Noldy Rust takes on this lively character with fabulous costumes and hairstyles.

Rust said he enjoys stepping out of his comfort zone and embracing character roles that differ from his personality.

“Playing an older dame suits me at this stage in my career, allowing me some creative freedom to improvise and be a bit forgetful – something that seems to happen more often these days!

“However, I do find it challenging to shop for lady’s shoes that fit my very unladylike feet!”

Cat Tom, is portrayed by Debie Glover, who brings warmth and charm to Dick Whittington’s journey.

Glover, who has a background in dance and theatre, said she was excited about returning to the stage after a long hiatus.

“I began dancing at a young age, leading to roles in various productions in Gisborne, Taupō and Te Kuiti,” she said.

“It’s been about 20 years since my last show, and I’m thrilled to be part of Talos as Tom the cat. After the sudden death of my son last year, the support from Talos and the joy of rehearsals have given me a renewed sense of purpose.”

Nineteen-year-old Ephrem Cox stars as the titular Dick Whittington.

“This is my first pantomime and my first lead role, which is incredibly exciting,” he said.

“I’ve previously performed in several shows at the Woolshed and Little Theatre, including Oklahoma and The King and I.

“Next year I’ll be heading to the United States for two years of youth ministry with Vagabond Missions.”

The pantomime runs from December 5 to 15. Matinees will be held on both Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are available at iTicket and the Te Awamutu i-SITE, priced at $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and children (additional fees may apply).

