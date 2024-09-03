Daisy (pictured) and best friend Hunter are looking for a furever home.

CARE Taupō has Hunter and his best friend Daisy - a gorgeous tabby in white - in their care.

The two cats are an extremely affectionate pair who will provide one lucky family with true companionship and lots of cuddles.

They were originally adopted from CARE as kittens, but sadly, their loving owner has passed on and the team now needs to find them a new place to call their own.

Hunter and Daisy need a rural environment, or a very quiet, urban area with a field or bush boundary.

Aged just 5 and 6 years, they have many years of smooching ahead of them.