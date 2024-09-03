Advertisement
Taupo Turangi Pet of the week: Meet cat duo Hunter and Daisy

Waikato Herald
Daisy (pictured) and best friend Hunter are looking for a furever home.

CARE Taupō has Hunter and his best friend Daisy - a gorgeous tabby in white - in their care.

The two cats are an extremely affectionate pair who will provide one lucky family with true companionship and lots of cuddles.

They were originally adopted from CARE as kittens, but sadly, their loving owner has passed on and the team now needs to find them a new place to call their own.

Hunter and Daisy need a rural environment, or a very quiet, urban area with a field or bush boundary.

Aged just 5 and 6 years, they have many years of smooching ahead of them.

Hunter and Daisy have been waiting over seven months now, so please come and meet them at the CARE Cattery.

It is open seven days a week from 10am until 3.30pm (1pm close on Sundays).

The team also has lots of other wee souls in need of a ‘furever’ home, so come meet them.

