Le Currents Festival is the first to kick off the festival season for the Waikato in Taupō later this month, with L.AB. and the Summer Concert Tour being the next to congregate at the great lake.

Festivals include:

● Le Currents Festival

December 27, 11.30am at Owen Delany Park, Centennial Drive, Taupō

The annual indie and house music festival is back in Taupō with an eclectic lineup, including Dope Lemon, Coterie, Leisure, Muroki, Flamingo Pier and Flaxxies. First held in 2020, Le Currents is meant to be a homage to festivals like Sweetwaters and Woodstock. Tickets online via the Le Currents website.

● Shapeshifter - 25 Years

December 28, 4pm at Coroglen Tavern, 1937 Tairua Whitianga Rd, Coroglen

Off the back of four sold-out winter dates, Shapeshifter are celebrating their 25-year anniversary with a tour that also makes a stop in the Coromandel where they will be supported by Chali 2na and The House Of Vibe. Tickets online.

Shapeshifter will perform at the Coroglen Tavern.

● Sublime with Rome - Last Ever Tour

December 30, 6.30pm at Coroglen Tavern, 1937 Tairua Whitianga Road, Coroglen

Forced to postpone their New Zealand tour last year, Sublime with Rome are making it up to their Kiwi fans and are returning this summer for a final tour. The band will be supported by Flaxxies, Beccie B and Corrosive Moses. Tickets are available here.

● Drax Project

December 31, 5pm at Coroglen Tavern, 1937 Tairua Whitianga Rd, Coroglen

Drax Project are putting together a special New Year’s Eve show, with Mitch James and Wet Denim also hitting the stage. Tickets online via Ticketmaster.

● Dragon - 50th Anniversary Encore

January 3, 4pm at Coroglen Tavern, 1937 Tairua Whitianga Rd, Coroglen

On the back of their eight-date national tour this year celebrating 50 years in the biz, New Zealand hit makers Dragon are hitting the road for an encore with special guests Hello Sailor. Tickets online via Ticketmaster.

Drax Project are coming to the Coromandel.

● The Coro Classic

January 4, 2pm at Coromandel Luxury Escapes, 875 Te Rerenga Rd, Matarangi, Mercury Bay

From the organisers of The Longline Classic, Nextgen Touring are bringing The Coro Classic, back to Matarangi this summer. The boutique music festival will bring Katchafire, Camo & Krooked, Chaos in the CBD, Mozey, David Dallas and Flaxxies to the Coromandel Peninsula. Tickets are available via the Nextgen Touring website, but are very close to being sold out.

● L.A.B, Stan Walker & Friends

January 8, 3pm at Taupo Amphitheatre, Redoubt St, Taupō

After having already played sold-out shows in New Zealand and the United States this year, this will be the only chance for Kiwis to catch L.A.B live at home this summer. L.A.B are set to take their new album and an epic group of friends, including Stan Walker, Corrella, Aaradhna and AJA on the road for three shows in New Plymouth, Taupō and Whangārei. Tickets online.

L.A.B will bring their talent to Taupō. Photo / Ian Cooper

● Soundsplash Festival

January 17-19 at Wainui Reserve, Raglan

The Soundsplash Festival has been a staple in the New Zealand festival calendar since 2001. It combines music with a coastal vibe, art, workshops, games, food, and camping. This year’s line-up includes Mitch James, Savage, Katchafire, Angel xo and Cosmo Pyke. Tickets online .

● Festival One

January 24-27, 9.30am at Hartford Farm, 209 Whitehall Rd Karapiro, Cambridge

The annual Christian music, community and arts festival is now in its 11th year with over 50 bands, seminars, workshops, food vendors, art installations and stalls. The line-up includes Georgia Lines, Late 80s Mercedes, Wash, YAHYAH, Albert Street and Avalanche City. Tickets online via iTicket.

SoundSplash will amp up in Raglan again.

● Summer Concert Tour

January 25, 10am at Taupo Amphitheatre, Redoubt St, Taupō

January 26, 10am at Whitianga Waterways Arena, Whitianga

The Summer Concert Tour returns to Whitianga and Taupō over Anniversary Weekend with the line-up including Cold Chisel, Icehouse, Everclear and Bic Runga. There will be lots to celebrate as Cold Chisel clock up 50 years as a band, Icehouse mark 45 years since their first New Zealand tour and the Summer Concert Tour has its 15th anniversary. Tickets online.

● Kickdown Festival

February 8, at Joe’s Farm, 1064 Tairua Rd, Whangamatā

Motorbike and music enthusiasts will make their way to the Coromandel in February for the second Kickdown Festival. The event combines music, a bike show and trade display, open fire meat cook, burnout pad and hill climb. The music lineup includes Shihad, Kora, Th’Dudes, The D4 and Dick Move. Tickets are available online.

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.