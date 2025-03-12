The two evil aunts - Sponge, played by Gabrielle de Bruijn, and Spiker, played by Kendra Boyle. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

A giant peach - yes, that’s the juicy summer tree-fruit - but this time about 3m across - is the centrepiece of Hamilton Playbox Theatre’s holiday production of James and the Giant Peach.

James and the Giant Peach is a children’s novel by Roald Dahl about a boy who enters a giant peach and goes on an adventure with magical bugs. It was published as a book in 1961 and then adapted into a film and stage.

Director Corryn Knapper, a teacher, said Playbox has staged several productions based on Roald Dahl’s books over the years, with the most recent being Charlie and the Chocolate Factory about eight years ago.

“While I was in the classroom we did James and the Giant Peach and the kids loved it. The production has some technical challenges. But at Riverlea [Theatre] we have all the technical support facilities, lighting and digital effects."

Casting took place before Christmas and rehearsals started in January. The cast is of mixed ages from 7 years to performers in their 50s.