Roald Dahl’s story James and the Giant Peach to be staged in Hamilton

By
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read

The two evil aunts - Sponge, played by Gabrielle de Bruijn, and Spiker, played by Kendra Boyle. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

A giant peach - yes, that’s the juicy summer tree-fruit - but this time about 3m across - is the centrepiece of Hamilton Playbox Theatre’s holiday production of James and the Giant Peach.

James and the Giant Peach is a children’s novel by Roald Dahl about a boy who enters a giant peach and goes on an adventure with magical bugs. It was published as a book in 1961 and then adapted into a film and stage.

Director Corryn Knapper, a teacher, said Playbox has staged several productions based on Roald Dahl’s books over the years, with the most recent being Charlie and the Chocolate Factory about eight years ago.

“While I was in the classroom we did James and the Giant Peach and the kids loved it. The production has some technical challenges. But at Riverlea [Theatre] we have all the technical support facilities, lighting and digital effects."

Casting took place before Christmas and rehearsals started in January. The cast is of mixed ages from 7 years to performers in their 50s.

The lead role of James is played by Theo Johnson, 12.

In the story, James is put in the care of his two horrible aunties Sponge, played by Gabrielle de Bruijn and her sister Spiker, played by Kendra Boyle, after his parents are run down by a rhinoceros.

James is played by Theo Johnson. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams
It is the story of a disadvantaged boy who suffers abuse from two nasty aunts, but who finds happiness and self-confidence when he meets five amazing giant insects who befriend him. Together they have a magical journey inside and on top of, a giant peach.

“The cast members also portray a centipede, earthworm and spider, the whole story is about how life can change,” Knapper said.

She said she enjoyed working with the “fantastic” cast and creative team as they worked out ways to make the peach seem to roll into the sea, bob around on the ocean, fly through the sky and land on the top of the Empire State Building in New York

The Playbox production of James and the Giant Peach will be staged at Riverlea Theatre, 83 Riverlea Rd, Hamilton, from March 26 to April 5.

Tickets are available from iTicket or at the theatre.

