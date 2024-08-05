Cathy’s story starts at the end of the relationship, and Jamie’s starts at the beginning, with all the excitement of a first meeting.

The emotional ride is given extra punch for both characters as we know from the start how this all ends, but we want to understand why?

It’s an interesting change of pace for Hamilton Musical Theatre (HMT) which has been growing in strength with successful runs of large shows like Sweeney Todd, Hairspray and Young Frankenstein.

The musical, written in 2001, has had a resurgence with a film in 2014 and the songs popping up on TikTok.

I think the choice shows confidence, with HMT past-president and co-director Mel Martin-Brooker, describing it as something she’d long wanted to do. She’s been joined as co-director by Kate Martin-Brooker, both women bringing a lot of experience to the role.

As a two-hander, there’s a lot for the leads to do but Moore and Freebairn are very capable performers who bring charisma and energy to Cathy and Jamie and manage the technical and performative aspects of the play structure extremely well.

It is obvious that a tremendous amount of work has gone into the detail and nuance of the stage movements that reveal character and mood and indicate the passing of time.

Due to the split structure, dialogue and singing are often directed at an unseen opposite, via space use, phones, clever use of space and movement around the stage. When the characters meet in the middle of the story, there’s a real sense of connection which feels exciting.

Moore is a delight on stage.

She has a strong ability to convey emotion naturally and confidently as Cathy’s experiences are wound back. She also shows deft touch with humour in several scenes including an excellent “audition” which gets a great response from the audience.

Unlike larger musicals where the power of the ensemble occasionally overrides the lyrics, in this show, almost the entire narrative is carried in the lyrics and solos, guided by vocal director Kirsty Skomski.

Jordin Moore as Cathy. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Moore is excellent here with six solos and three duets. Her voice shows power and control and skilfully conveys the many emotions and details as Cathy’s story plays out, from the slower sad songs to the lively numbers.

Freebairn is an experienced stage performer who was excellent last year in Popcorn.

His dramatic skill and timing mean the drama is well played as he moves through the action and emotions of Jamie.

From early romantic excitement and defiance to family convention, to swagger as his star ascends and then his growing conflict and frustration.

Freebairn is less assured in places with the singing on opening night but has some strong moments across the five solos.

The production team headed by Jenni Murphy-Scanlon have done their usual solid job bringing all the seen and unseen elements to life.

There’s a clever “flipped” programme design and a well-executed white set which works well with projected video scenes setting the mood.

The visuals are a great addition to the action and storytelling and movement and costume changes are integrated naturally, with no disruption to flow.

The Last Five Years is a clever and well-executed show.

What: The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown

Presented By: Hamilton Musical Theatre

When: Now until August 17

Where: Riverlea Threatre

Tickets: online via iTicket