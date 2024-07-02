Makes 1 loaf
Ingredients
● 100g almonds, toasted
● 100g buckwheat, roasted
● 75g oats
● 50g sunflower seeds
● 50g flaxseeds
● 25g coconut flakes, lightly toasted
● 50g rice flour
● 2 tsp baking powder
● 1 ½ tsp salt
● 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
Method
1. Add the almonds, buckwheat, oats, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds and coconut flakes to a food processor and pulse until coarsely ground. Add rice flour, baking powder, salt and 400ml water, and blend to create a thick porridge consistency. Transfer to a large bowl and stir through the apple cider vinegar. Cover and leave on the bench for three hours to absorb.
2. Preheat oven to 140C fan bake. Line a loaf tin with baking paper. Pour the batter into the tin and smooth the top. Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes, or the top is nicely browned and a knife inserted comes out clean.
3. Allow to cool completely in the tin, for about two hours. Gently remove and slice. Best served toasted.
Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography — in studio or on location — for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation. Go to Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.
