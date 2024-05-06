Cover these peanut cookies with delicious white chocolate and raspberry, or get creative and customise. Photo / Olivia Moore

If peanut butter and jam sandwiches remind you of your mum, then she’ll surely appreciate a batch of these cookies for Mother’s Day.

Reminiscent of the classic school lunchbox snack, these cookies are easy to make and use a good bit of peanut butter in the dough.

The cookie itself is nice and buttery, similar to shortbread, and is decorated with a simple white chocolate, roasted peanut and freeze-dried raspberry garnish.

Get creative with the garnishes here — use dark chocolate instead of white, or swap the freeze-dried raspberries for a sprinkle of crushed gingernuts.

Customise them to suit Mum!

Peanut cookies with white chocolate and raspberry

Makes 14-16

Ingredients

● 100g softened butter

● 100g caster sugar

● 150g plain white flour

● ¼ tsp baking powder

● 1/8 tsp salt

● ¼ cup good-quality smooth peanut butter

● 1 tsp vanilla extract

● 75g white chocolate

● 2 tsp coconut oil

● 2 Tbsp finely chopped roasted peanuts

● Small handful freeze-dried raspberries

Method

1. Put the butter and caster sugar in a large bowl. Using an electric beater, beat for 2-3 minutes until pale and creamy.

2. Add the peanut butter and vanilla extract, and beat briefly to combine. Add the flour, baking powder and salt, and mix with a wooden spoon just until a dough forms.

3. Roll the dough between two sheets of baking paper, to about 1cm thickness. Use a cookie cutter to cut your desired shapes. Gather up any scraps, form into a ball and roll out again between your sheets of baking paper. Repeat this process until all the dough has been cut.

4. Arrange the cookies on two trays lined with baking paper, spacing them a few centimetres apart. Refrigerate for an hour to chill.

5. Preheat oven to 160C fan bake/180C standard convection.

6. Transfer your chilled cookie trays directly from the fridge into the oven. Bake for 10 minutes, until lightly browned. Transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

7. Once cooled, prepare the drizzle. Place the white chocolate and coconut oil in a small heatproof bowl. Heat in the microwave in 10-second bursts, stirring between each burst, until smooth.

8. Starting with one cookie, drizzle over the melted white chocolate mixture in a zig-zag pattern and sprinkle with roasted peanuts and freeze-dried raspberries. Repeat with remaining cookies.

9. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.





Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography — in studio or on location — for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation. Go to Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.

