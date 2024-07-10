In-season broccoli, lemons and apples make this a special winter salad. Photo / Olivia Moore

I’m always fond of a crunchy, juicy salad.

Among all the winter salads that are typically either rich in carbs, laden with heavy dressings, or grain-based, this dish is a winter salad of freshness.

All the textures make it a joy to eat – and it looks beautiful on the plate, too.

Make the most of the season and grab your broccoli, apples and lemons while they’re cheap.

Swap the edamame beans for chickpeas or black beans if you prefer, otherwise, find frozen edamame in the frozen vegetable section of the supermarket.