The latest show from Hamilton Musical Theatre is a lively, action-packed performance that takes the audiencethrough a few days in the life of a close-knit Latino community in Washington Heights, New York City.
There are very strong performances from Faletau as Usnavi and glorious vocals from Howard in Abuela’s soulful song, Paciencia y Fe.
Greening was excellent as Nina, with strong emotion in her delivery, as was Ruck Nu’u as the restless, ambitious Vanessa.
Wainohu-Savage played the sincere Benny with a lot of focus and skill, including an excellent duet with Greening, and Latu was terrific and full of personality as Daniela, ably supported by Wilson as the more naive Carla.
The entire group was strong vocally and especially rousing in the group numbers.
The choreography by Shanelle Borlase features a mix of urban dance and more traditional musical theatre styles, and I liked seeing that both Tofilau and Latu were co-creators as captains.
The well-executed programme has heaps of info and shows the huge team effort behind the scenes.
The audience mingling before the show reflected the cultural diversity on stage, a cool crowd of people and languages from across Kirikiriroa, one of whom I overheard saying “I’ve never been here before, this is cool”.
Cate Prestidge is a principal academic and co-ordinator of journalism and communication programmes at Wintec. She has been writing theatre reviews for NZME since 2021.