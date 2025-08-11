Tickets: Online via iTicket

Reviewed by Cate Prestidge

The latest show from Hamilton Musical Theatre is a lively, action-packed performance that takes the audience through a few days in the life of a close-knit Latino community in Washington Heights, New York City.

Written by award-winning composer Lin Manuel Miranda (best known for stage sensation Hamilton), it won two Tony awards and a Grammy in 2008.

With over 170 ethnicities in Kirikiriroa, there are relatable themes for audiences.

These include the challenges of establishing yourself in a new country, ambition, the pull of home and the importance of community and culture.

There are also some classic romance plots.

One of the many lively dance numbers from In The Heights. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Mel Martin-Booker’s director’s statement in the programme gives a clear overview of the importance of diversity in casting this show and is worth a read.

The show opens with a spray-filled and energetic entrance by Iosia Tofilau as Graffiti Pete.

Tofilau is such a fun performer, and his moves instantly get applause and cheers from the lively audience.

Usnavi de la Vega (Sekonaia Faletau) is the owner of a small bodega (store) on one side of the street.

Faletau is a terrific, likeable lead and introduces us to matriarch of the community Abuela Claudia (Bobbi Mihi Howard) and de la Vega’s cousin Sonny (Brooklyn Lee).

Jessica Ruck Nu'u as Vanessa, who dreams of leaving The Heights. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

We also meet his best friend Benny (Marangai Wainohu-Savage) and his bosses Kevin Rosario (Robert Epiha) and Camila Rosario (Julieta Covelli), and their daughter Nina (Kyla Greening).

Lively salon owner Daniela (Kalesita Latu), along with Carla (Kyra-Mae Wilson) and budding fashion designer Vanessa (Jessica Ruck-Nu’u), hold court on the other side of the street.

In between, Pirague Ro (Michael Kerei) wheels his ice cream trolley touting for sales.

A haze over the stage and effective lighting communicates that the weather is stiflingly hot.

The strong, grungy set with its walls of billstickers, roller doors over shops and a distant city skyline makes good use of the compact Riverlea stage.

There are many highlights of the show, and the musical storytelling contains a lot of well-executed rap as well as solo and ensemble singing.

I think vocal director Dan Ieremia has achieved the aim of vitality and connection.

There are very strong performances from Faletau as Usnavi and glorious vocals from Howard in Abuela’s soulful song, Paciencia y Fe.

Greening was excellent as Nina, with strong emotion in her delivery, as was Ruck Nu’u as the restless, ambitious Vanessa.

Sekonaia Faletau (centre) in the lead role of Usnavi. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Wainohu-Savage played the sincere Benny with a lot of focus and skill, including an excellent duet with Greening, and Latu was terrific and full of personality as Daniela, ably supported by Wilson as the more naive Carla.

The entire group was strong vocally and especially rousing in the group numbers.

The choreography by Shanelle Borlase features a mix of urban dance and more traditional musical theatre styles, and I liked seeing that both Tofilau and Latu were co-creators as captains.

The whole show feels dynamic, supportive and fun.

There are some very experienced performers on stage, as well as some relative newcomers.

A few times the difference in stagecraft shows, but this is minor as the overall energy and heart of this show is a delight.

The actors have had to master a lot of Spanish language, and the rapid-fire mix with English can sometimes gallop – but just go with it.

As the guy in front of me said, “I can’t understand some of it, but it’s great!”

I recommend reading the synopsis to help (if you don’t mind a spoiler).

The preview audience didn’t seem to need this, though, and responded to all the reveals in the show fulsomely and appreciatively.

The well-executed programme has heaps of info and shows the huge team effort behind the scenes.

The audience mingling before the show reflected the cultural diversity on stage, a cool crowd of people and languages from across Kirikiriroa, one of whom I overheard saying “I’ve never been here before, this is cool”.

Cate Prestidge is a principal academic and co-ordinator of journalism and communication programmes at Wintec. She has been writing theatre reviews for NZME since 2021.