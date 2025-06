”The original director withdrew and Playbox needed a director urgently, so I volunteered. I put my hand up. It was a good opportunity for me.”

Casting began in early April, Jo-Ann Pass took the part of Agatha, Rosalind is Jenny Parham, the parts of Archie and Billy by Danny Bailey and Mary and Tony by veteran local actors Maria Eaton and Nick Clothier.

His biggest challenge, Pollard said, was ”fine-tuning the characters”.

”We have a really experienced cast but it was a case of moulding them.

“For instance, Jo, who brings a lot of experience acting in the UK and Australia, is tasked with playing a woman [Christie] - twice her age.”

Shineman’s production is set in Christmas 1975 as Christie is working to finish her autobiography and a final novel before the new year.

Playbox director Graham Pollard and actress Jo-Ann Pass who will play Agatha Christie in The Mysterious Disappearance.

However, she is also fixated on an event in her past when Nancy Neele stole her husband.

With Mary Westmacott’s help, they contemplate what it would be like to kill Nancy.

Even though Agatha considered murdering Nancy, did she really do it, or is her reality disappearing? That is the question posed.

Shineman’s recent productions include The Mysterious Disappearance in Arizona, Good Grief in New York City and Stripping Lord Byron on the Standby for Places podcast.

Meanwhile, Pollard would like to continue his involvement with Hamilton theatre and has his sights set on Playbox’s October production of Allo Allo.

The Hamilton Playbox production of Shineman’s The Mysterious Disappearance runs at Riverlea Theatre from June 28 to July 12.

Tickets are available online via iTICKET.