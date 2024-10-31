Advertisement
Hamilton CBD Awards 2024: Over 20 local businesses showcase love for city centre

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read
Winners of each category took home a trophy made from old breeze blocks from the demolished Founders Theatre foyer. Photo / Hamilton Central Business Association

This year’s Hamilton CBD Awards have drawn in a record 137 entries with 26 businesses taking home big wins.

The annual awards honour local central city businesses that have made an impact over the past year.

There were 12 award categories, including shopping, eat and drink, activity and innovation. Each category features a winner, runner-up, and highly commended business.

Among the winners were bakery Rüdi’s Bakehouse, Palate Restaurant, Lido Cinema Hamilton, pole fitness studio High Above and jeweller Precious Metals & Diamonds.

Palate, which recently received high praise at the Cuisine Magazine Good Food Awards, won the award in the category Eat and Drink - Bars and Restaurants.

On Facebook, the Palate team shared: “So, this happened on Wednesday. Thanks @hamiltoncentral and all our supporters. We don’t do it for the awards but it’s great for the team to be recognised for their hard work and dedication.”

High Above won the award in the category Health and Beauty.

“It was unexpected. I want to say massive thanks to whoever nominated us this year and to all our clients. Everyone that comes through our doors whether that for multiple classes a week or once every other month we truly appreciate you,” they shared on their social media.

Meanwhile, Precious Metals & Diamonds was the sole winner of the category Established Business.

On its Instagram page, the business said they were excited to take home the award.

“As a small family-run business, this recognition means the world to us.”

Winners of each category took home a ‘blockie’ - old breeze blocks from the demolished Founders Theatre foyer that served as the trophies.

Hamilton CBD award winners 2024

Shopping

Winner: True Store

Runner-up: Vetro Mediterranean

Highly commended: Journey + Co

Eat & Drink - Daytime

Winner: Rüdi’s

Runner-up: Le Rendez-Vous

Highly Commended: The Grumpy Baker

Eat & Drink - Bars & Restaurants

Winner: Palate

Runner-up: Mr Pickles Bar & Eatery

Highly Commended: Gothenburg

Health & Beauty

Winner: High Above

Runner-up: The Cosmetic Clinic

Highly Commended: The Skin Spa

Activity

Winner: Lido Cinema Hamilton

Runner Up: Sip & Sew Workshops

Highly Commended: Fun Zone

New Business

Winner: Fossick

Runner-up: Rüdi’s

Highly Commended: Wooden Spoon

Customer Service

Winner: Confinement Escape Rooms

Runner-up: True Store

Highly Commended: Journey + Co

Established Business

Winner: Precious Metals & Diamonds

Marketing & Promotion

Winner: JH Law

Runner-up: Confinement Escape Rooms

Highly Commended: Manor Realty

Professional Service

Winner: BCD Group

Runner-up: Brainchild

Highly Commended: Waikato Regional Council

Public Good

Winner: Dress for Success

Runner-up: Dumpling House

Highly Commended: Waikato Young Professionals

Innovation

Winner: Exscite

Runner-up: Brainchild

Highly Commended: JH Law

