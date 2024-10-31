On Facebook, the Palate team shared: “So, this happened on Wednesday. Thanks @hamiltoncentral and all our supporters. We don’t do it for the awards but it’s great for the team to be recognised for their hard work and dedication.”
High Above won the award in the category Health and Beauty.
“It was unexpected. I want to say massive thanks to whoever nominated us this year and to all our clients. Everyone that comes through our doors whether that for multiple classes a week or once every other month we truly appreciate you,” they shared on their social media.
Meanwhile, Precious Metals & Diamonds was the sole winner of the category Established Business.
On its Instagram page, the business said they were excited to take home the award.
“As a small family-run business, this recognition means the world to us.”
Winners of each category took home a ‘blockie’ - old breeze blocks from the demolished Founders Theatre foyer that served as the trophies.
Hamilton CBD award winners 2024
● Shopping
Winner: True Store
Runner-up: Vetro Mediterranean
Highly commended: Journey + Co
● Eat & Drink - Daytime
Winner: Rüdi’s
Runner-up: Le Rendez-Vous
Highly Commended: The Grumpy Baker
● Eat & Drink - Bars & Restaurants
Winner: Palate
Runner-up: Mr Pickles Bar & Eatery
Highly Commended: Gothenburg
● Health & Beauty
Winner: High Above
Runner-up: The Cosmetic Clinic
Highly Commended: The Skin Spa
● Activity
Winner: Lido Cinema Hamilton
Runner Up: Sip & Sew Workshops
Highly Commended: Fun Zone
● New Business
Winner: Fossick
Runner-up: Rüdi’s
Highly Commended: Wooden Spoon
● Customer Service
Winner: Confinement Escape Rooms
Runner-up: True Store
Highly Commended: Journey + Co
● Established Business
Winner: Precious Metals & Diamonds
● Marketing & Promotion
Winner: JH Law
Runner-up: Confinement Escape Rooms
Highly Commended: Manor Realty
● Professional Service
Winner: BCD Group
Runner-up: Brainchild
Highly Commended: Waikato Regional Council
● Public Good
Winner: Dress for Success
Runner-up: Dumpling House
Highly Commended: Waikato Young Professionals
● Innovation
Winner: Exscite
Runner-up: Brainchild
Highly Commended: JH Law