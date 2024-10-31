On Facebook, the Palate team shared: “So, this happened on Wednesday. Thanks @hamiltoncentral and all our supporters. We don’t do it for the awards but it’s great for the team to be recognised for their hard work and dedication.”

High Above won the award in the category Health and Beauty.

“It was unexpected. I want to say massive thanks to whoever nominated us this year and to all our clients. Everyone that comes through our doors whether that for multiple classes a week or once every other month we truly appreciate you,” they shared on their social media.

Meanwhile, Precious Metals & Diamonds was the sole winner of the category Established Business.

On its Instagram page, the business said they were excited to take home the award.

“As a small family-run business, this recognition means the world to us.”

Winners of each category took home a ‘blockie’ - old breeze blocks from the demolished Founders Theatre foyer that served as the trophies.

Hamilton CBD award winners 2024

● Shopping

Winner: True Store

Runner-up: Vetro Mediterranean

Highly commended: Journey + Co

● Eat & Drink - Daytime

Winner: Rüdi’s

Runner-up: Le Rendez-Vous

Highly Commended: The Grumpy Baker

● Eat & Drink - Bars & Restaurants

Winner: Palate

Runner-up: Mr Pickles Bar & Eatery

Highly Commended: Gothenburg

● Health & Beauty

Winner: High Above

Runner-up: The Cosmetic Clinic

Highly Commended: The Skin Spa

● Activity

Winner: Lido Cinema Hamilton

Runner Up: Sip & Sew Workshops

Highly Commended: Fun Zone

● New Business

Winner: Fossick

Runner-up: Rüdi’s

Highly Commended: Wooden Spoon

● Customer Service

Winner: Confinement Escape Rooms

Runner-up: True Store

Highly Commended: Journey + Co

● Established Business

Winner: Precious Metals & Diamonds

● Marketing & Promotion

Winner: JH Law

Runner-up: Confinement Escape Rooms

Highly Commended: Manor Realty

● Professional Service

Winner: BCD Group

Runner-up: Brainchild

Highly Commended: Waikato Regional Council

● Public Good

Winner: Dress for Success

Runner-up: Dumpling House

Highly Commended: Waikato Young Professionals

● Innovation

Winner: Exscite

Runner-up: Brainchild

Highly Commended: JH Law