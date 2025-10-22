Graffiato was founded in 2011, initially as an initiative to reduce tagging, and has been delivered by Towncentre Taupō for the past 14 years.
There are now more than 85 murals around Taupō, with this year’s event taking the number into three figures.
“It’s amazing to see the local community and Taupō visitors take advantage of this incredible opportunity to watch and engage with the creation of transformative works of art,” Duffell said.
The participating artists this year are Ross Liew – the first Graffiato curator, who also operates under the name Trust Me – Dcypher, Kell Sunshine, Koryu, Margarita Vovna, Ed Bats, SwiftMantis, Sarah Kolver, Stephen Templer, Mica Still, Rebecca ter Borg, Nick Lowry, Indy King, Gemini (Gem Clough) and Pauly B, who co-founded the Boon Street Art Festival in Hamilton.
Eleven of the artists have painted at Graffiato before, including local emerging artist Indy King, who has volunteered at previous festivals and painted her first mural in 2023.
In the spirit of collaboration, she teams up this year with experienced artist Gemini, a fellow Taupō resident.
Towncentre Taupō general manager Julie McLeod, who also manages Graffiato, said Duffell turned this year’s Graffiato into one of the largest editions they’ve “ever had”.
“It’s an incredible privilege to have Sean Duffell on board ... Sean has amazing positive energy and has quickly become a huge asset for the festival,” she said.
Through partnering with other organisations, including the Acacia Bay Community Association and Taupō District Council, they were able to bring Graffiato to more parts of the district.
McLeod said the artists had free rein on their mural designs, the only requirement is that their work “reflects positivity and the beautiful sides of life, resulting in a town centre that holds dear to those values”.