Opinion

Travel has always been a passion of mine and I have been lucky enough to have travelled to some wonderful places, but finding adventure in my own backyard is looking more and more inviting.

Receiving a hammock for Christmas certainly got the ball rolling for me. Who would have thought relaxing in a swinging seat with a good book could be so good?

Why not try building a small pond? I have a friend who made one from river stones, and it is gorgeous. Add some water-loving plants and goldfish, and soon the local frogs will pay a visit and your little pond will give you hours of enjoyment.

You will be surprised at the walks available in your own town. I went on two the other day, and I was brought up in my town and never knew they even existed until a few years ago. Gorgeous fern-lined paths in my backyard, such a wonderful find!

If art of any description is a passion, check out all the home-based artists in your area that have small galleries attached to their homes. I think you will be surprised at how many there are. From painters to potters, leadlight glass designers to jewellery makers.

Often you will find cooking classes being run, along with wine-tasting groups and language classes. Indulge in something you have always wanted to learn about.

You may be keen on walking, so check out if there is a walking group in your area. And if running is your passion, there may even be a local Harriers club.

Join your local library; they’ll have an abundance of wonderful travel books on New Zealand and all around the world that you will enjoy reading about.

Keen on gardening? Then check out if your area has a local gardening club. How wonderful to be able to visit gardens in your area and discuss and swap plants.

If you are a car enthusiast, you may find a group of like-minded people wanting to meet up. I sometimes see a line-up of cars at my local coffee haunt in the country, and boy, do people like to talk cars!

Have you checked out all the beaches in your town? All the small country churches? Have you been to all the local garden fetes, fairs and school galas?

Check out your local museums, art galleries, parks, or food markets and take time to enjoy what your locals provide for you... it’s all in your own backyard.