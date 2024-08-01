Step into the enchanting world of Taylor Swift as New Zealand’s very own tribute band brings her greatest hits to life. Tickets are available online.

● Winter Showjumping, equestrian event, August 10, 9am at Takapoto Estate, 90 Finlay Rd Maungatautari

Experience the thrill of competitive riding against the backdrop of Takapoto Estate. Whether you’re a seasoned equestrian or simply seeking family fun over Winter, there’s something for everyone. The event includes a cafe, rider’s bar, food trucks and trade village. Spectating is Free.

● The Last Five Years, musical, August 3-17 at Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton

This musical by Jason Robert Brown chronicles the five-year life of a marriage, from meeting to break-up and from break-up to meeting. It tells the story of two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love. The structure consists of Cathy telling her story backwards while Jamie tells his story chronologically - the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. Tickets online via iTicket.

Sunkissed is a Taylor Swift tribute band from Pāpāmoa College. Photo / Alex Cairns

● Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? theatre performance, August 14-18, The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a play by Edward Albee first staged in October 1962. It examines the complexities of the marriage of a middle-aged couple, Martha and George. Late one evening, after a university faculty party, they receive an unwitting younger couple, Nick and Honey, as guests, and draw them into their bitter and frustrated relationship. Tickets via The Meteor website.

● New Zealand Darts Masters 2024, sport event, August 16-17, Globox Arena, Hamilton

The biggest names in darts are set to return to New Zealand. It’s set to be a blend of high-level sport, fancy dress costumes and big 180 calls. See eight of the PDC’s superstars take on eight top talents from the Oceanic region. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● The Bitches’ Box: Episode 4, comedy event, August 17, 7.30pm at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

The Bitches’ Box are a comedy duo: Emma Newborn and Amelia Dunbar. Featuring iconic dog characters and a hilarious romp through a local farm setting, The Bitches’ Box: Episode 4 promises to deliver the same wild and zany antics that fans have come to love. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Women’s Lifestyle Expo 2024, August 17-18, Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

This event brings together 180 lifestyle companies under one roof, featuring fashion, beauty, artisan goods, eco-products and gourmet food. Tickets are available online via Ticketek.

Mark Cleaver will compete at the 2024 New Zealand Darts Masters at GLOBOX Arena next month.

● Be More Chill, musical, August 23-31, The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

This musical follows Jeremy Heere’s pursuit of popularity. Simply trying to “more than survive”, Jeremy and his best friend Michael have each other to navigate the suffocating social climate of high school. But what would he do if that all could change? Tickets online at The Meteor’s website.

● Wintec Wāhine in Trades and Engineering event, August 28, 11.45am at Wintec Rotokauri Campus, Hamilton

Join Wintec’s Centre for Trades, Hospitality, and Centre for Engineering and Industrial Design for an opportunity to hear from an inspiring group of wāhine excelling in different areas of trades and engineering. Register online through the Wintec website.

● Atamira Dance Company, performance, August 29, 7.30pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Atamira Dance Company uplifts the voices of acclaimed choreographers and long-time collaborators, Bianca Hyslop and Eddie Elliott, in the double bill KA MUA KA MURI. Relating to Māori perspectives of time where the past, present and the future are intertwined, this collaboration offers a holistic view of the continuum of cultural identity. Tickets online via Ticketek.