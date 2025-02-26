Athletes have been preparing for the main event since Thursday. On Saturday, the Ironman Male Pro start will be at 7.47am and the Female pro start at 7.52am.

● New Zealand Water Ski North Island Championships, March 1-2, Karāpiro Domain, 601 Maungatautari Road

North Island water skiers will descend on Lake Karāpiro this weekend. Free spectator entry.

● The Hamilton Kirikiriroa Festival of Weird, March 5-12, at Garden Place, Hamilton

Presented by The Riff Raff Public Art Trust, this event is a week-long celebration of street theatre, live music, captivating installations, and a whirlwind of creative expressions that push the boundaries of art. More information at hamiltonfestivalofweird.nz.

● MotoFest, March 8-9, at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

The motorcycle event coincides with round three of the Star Insure New Zealand Super Bike Championship Series. Special bikes will be on display and riders will have the chance to get out on track at lunchtime. Tickets online at hamptondowns.flicket.co.nz.

MotoFest is ready to revv up at Hampton Downs. Photo / Dillon Photography

● Rotary Run the Runway, March 9, 6am at Hamilton Airport

This 5km run/walk offers a unique race opportunity on a real airport runway and is a perfect fit for runners, walkers and families at all fitness levels. The course is flat and completely paved making it stroller and wheelchair friendly. Tickets via trybooking.com/nz/events/landing/13499.

● Medieval Fair, March 9, 10am at Hamilton Gardens

Have a go at archery, see a maypole dance, and watch knights clashing in the arena. There will also be market stalls and music. The event is a fundraiser for the development of the Baroque Garden. Entry by gold coin donation.

● Frankton Thunder, March 9, 10am, in and around Commerce St, Hamilton

The annual automotive event goes into the next round with cars, motorcycles, and military and vintage machinery filling the streets of Frankton as well as Steampunk, the Thunder-Ink tattoo competition, Miss Frankton Thunder pageant and wrestling. The Glenbrook Vintage Rail will also offer trips. Free event.

● Festival of Colours – Waikato Holi, March 9, 11.20am at Whitiora School, 38 Willoughby St, Hamilton

This cultural celebration includes colour splash, rain dance, music, food and fun activities for kids. Dress up in old white clothes, ready to be colourful. Free entry, but those who register online at eventfinda.co.nz prior to the event get a 10% discount on the colours.

● Boon Street Art Festival, March 13-16, in Hamilton

Boon is celebrating its 10th birthday with a special programme. The public is invited to participate in creating the city’s 100th mural. Free event.

The Balloons will visit South Waikato again.

● Motomania, March 15-16 at Taupō International Motorsport Park

It’s the Grand Final of the 2025 Star Insure New Zealand Super Bike Championship Series. Like at the Motofest, special bikes will be on display and riders will have the chance to get out on track at lunchtime. Tickets online at taupomp.flicket.co.nz.

● Chiefs v Blues and Chiefs Manawa v Hurricanes Poua, March 15, 4.35pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

This double-header includes Round 3 of Sky Super Rugby Aupiki and Round 5 of Super Rugby Pacific. Tickets online at chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

● Balloons over Waikato, March 18-22, 7am, at Innes Common, Hamilton

The much-loved hot air balloon festival will lift off on March 18 again from 7am at Innes Common. The balloons will visit South Waikato and Waipā, and the annual Basket Burn and Nightglow are also on the programme. Ahead of the event, the walk-through balloon will be in Garden Place on March 15 and during the festival on March 20.

● Chiefs Manawa vs Blues, March 22, 4.35pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

The Chiefs Manawa will take on the Blues in Round 4 of Super Rugby Aupiki. Tickets online via chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

● New Zealand Secondary School Rowing Championships - Maadi Regatta, March 24-29 at Lake Karāpiro

The Maadi Regatta is the National Championships for school rowing in New Zealand. Run by the NZSSRA and Rowing New Zealand, it is New Zealand’s largest rowing regatta, alternating annually between Lake Karāpiro in Cambridge and Lake Ruataniwha in Twizel.

● Beach Hop 2025, March 26-30, in Waihi, Pauanui, Onemana and Whangamatā

The annual automotive and Rock’n’Roll festival is revving up in the Coromandel again. The programme includes stops in Waihi, Pauanui, Onemana before the main event in Whangamatā. Free entry.

● The Great NZ Muster, March 29, 10am in Te Kūiti

The iconic event including the running of the sheep and the NZ Shearing Championships is back. Free event.



