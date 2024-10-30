Kihikihi Speedway roars back to life with lots of action and fireworks. Race classes include Sprintcars, Stockcars, Saloons, F2 Midgets, TQ Midgets and Ministocks. Pack a blanket and a chilly bin and welcome in Speedway’s 70th season on the embankment at the Kihikihi Domain. Gate sales available on the day.

● Sika Show, hunting expo, November 2-3, at Mystery Creek Event Centre, Ōhaupō

New Zealand’s largest Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show is back in Hamilton. The expo started in Taupō in 1993 at the Spa Hotel but moved to Mystery Creek to accommodate its growth in recent years. Over 200 exhibitors will showcase their goods including wild food flavours, taxidermy, back country art and all the latest gear. Tickets online via the Sika Show website.

The Sika Show at Mystery Creek is Australasia's largest hunting trade show. Photo / NZME

● Hamilton Gardens Scarecrow Festival, community event, November 3, 11am, at Hamilton Gardens

The Friends of Hamilton Gardens have been holding the Scarecrow Festival in the Kitchen Garden for over 14 years. Get creative and enter a scarecrow to be put on display. Vote for your favourite on Sunday, November 3 between 11am and 2pm. A ticket to the Enclosed Gardens will be required to visit the Scarecrows.

● Gourmet in the Gardens, foodtruck event, November 3, 4.30pm at the Rhododendron Lawn, Hamilton Gardens

The Gourmet in the Gardens season is kicking off this weekend. Come along with the whole family and listen to local live music while dining from the line-up of local food trucks. Bring your picnic blankets, chairs, and sunscreen. No ticket to the Hamilton Gardens required as the Rhododendron Lawn, can be accessed for free.

● Celtic Illusion - The Magic Returns, performance, November 5, 7.30pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Immerse yourself in a performance of Irish dance and grand illusion that is on its New Zealand-wide tour for 2024. Tickets online via Ticketek.

The Great Kiwi Summer Festival is back at Lake Karapiro.

● Pacific Rose Bowl Festival, community event, November 7-10 at Rogers Rose Garden, Hamilton Gardens

The annual rose trial for introduced and New Zealand-bred roses where the public can vote for the Rose of the Year is back for 2024. This is quite an unusual rose trial as the vast majority are judged by panels of experts. All members of the public are very welcome to attend and vote for their favourite 10 roses. Free event.

● The Great Kiwi Summer Festival, community event, November 9-10, Mighty River Domain, 601 Maungatautari Rd, Cambridge

The Great Kiwi Summer Festival brings together a variety of events to provide two-days of family fun and entertainment on the shores of Lake Karapiro. The line-up will include an Illuminate Light and Sound Show, Cambridge Hunting and Fishing Outdoor Expo, Armistice in Cambridge and BMX Big Air Championships. Tickets online via humanitix.

● Frenchy – Embrace the Chaos, comedy show, November 8, 7.30pm at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

The Australian rapscallion Frenchy is back with a brand-new stand-up show in which he embraces all the chaos of life, on stage. This is his 10th year doing comedy fulltime, so he’s written his loosest, darkest show yet. Tickets online via Ticketek.