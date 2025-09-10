Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Events in Waikato: NPC, cheerleading part of event calendar

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

Waikato will take on North Harbour at FMG Stadium Waikato this week. Photo / Andy Jackson, Getty Images

Waikato will take on North Harbour at FMG Stadium Waikato this week. Photo / Andy Jackson, Getty Images

Bunnings NPC: Waikato v North Harbour, rugby, September 12, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

Watch the Mooloos take on North Harbour at home. There will also be spot prizes, giveaways and a few surprises. Tickets online via mooloo.flicket.co.nz.

Thrifty Threads, pop-up

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save