I overheard a work colleague talking about taking their pet dog to doggy daycare and I wondered what the attraction was and if it was everything it was supposed to be cracked up to be!

Mila, a 2-year-old labrador gets taken every Friday to spend the day at doggy daycare, socialising and getting some exercise. She lives at home with an 11-year-old grumpy Norwegian elkhound (as described by her owner) so I wondered why she needed doggy daycare.

Her owner Melissa told me “Our older dog is not fussed on Mila, let alone wanting to play with her. By sending her to doggy daycare, she has time out with her friends and plenty of exercise.

“If she sees me getting her harness, she knows instantly where she is going, and she gets excited. When I pick her up from daycare, she hops in the back seat of the car, and is fast asleep before we are out of the gate”

By socialising your dog, they generally develop calmer temperaments and are happier and more relaxed from hanging out with all their dog mates instead of being home alone.

When dogs arrive at doggy daycare, their play areas and playmates are often defined by the size and temperament of the dog.

Some get to run in a large grassy paddock, others have toys to climb up and over and on hot days paddling pools are often available for the dogs to cool off in and just relax. There usually is an area with artificial turf and a covered area they can use if the day is a little drizzly.

For an extra cost, some daycare facilities will walk your dog, often alongside a creek or a woodland area and if your dog has a special event coming up, some doggy daycare facilities offer a grooming service, which is like a one-stop doggy shop!

A lot of doggy daycare facilities post pics of the owner’s dog enjoying life with their dog mates and post them on social media for owners to see what fun they are having.

Dogs must be fully vaccinated and have had their kennel cough vaccination. On average you will be looking at approximately $25 per day just for the basic daycare. A day usually starts between 7.30am and 9am to drop them off with collection between 3.30pm and 5pm, although different daycares may differ from this.

Whether it is once a week or a few days a week, this is a great day out for your dog. All that socialising end exercise must be good for them. Personally, if I had a dog, I would be up for this.

If thinking about doggy daycare for your little or big pooch, ask around for referrals from others who use them. Phone up some doggy daycares, ask questions and then it will make it easier for you to make the right choice on which doggy daycare is going to suit your pet.