With a new album, their sixth, titled RE-EVOLUTION, in the making, the beloved NZ rockers are full of energy and psyched up to reconnect with their passionate hard rock fans across the country for an epic mid-year rock tour de force.
Stalwarts on the live touring scene, Devilskin are more than ready to tear through all the hits, including fan-favourites and some new songs like Little Pills, Never See The Light, Start A Revolution, Fade, Mountains, Pray, Grave, Believe In Me, Animal, Endo, All Fall Down, Corrode, Everybody’s High But Me and Barracuda.
Devilskin have proven that they are adept at curating a killer live line-up, and RE-EVOLUTION TOUR fans can expect another evening of powerhouse rock with two very special guests: three-time Tui Award winners Villainy, and alt-rock duo Midwave Breaks.
Villainy singer Neill Fraser said the band was “absolutely amped” to join forces with Devilskin and Midwave Breaks.
“This is a colossal line-up of rock titans, and we can’t wait to unleash the fury across the country for you. You’ve been warned, this will be massive.”
Alt-rock two-piece band Midwave Breaks will open all concerts and are equally pumped to be a part of this behemoth rock event.
Midwave Breaksdrummer Paul Russell said: “A Devilskin tour has become an iconic fixture on the NZ Rock Calendar. Midwave Breaks are stoked to be kicking off the show for these legends, and with Villainy on board too it’s gonna be a hell of a ride, can’t wait”.
Renowned for their A-game live shows, Devilskin have a well-earned, solid reputation for always bringing their fierce energy and compelling presence to the stage.
Devilskin are also renowned for retaining and maintaining a very human side.
At the Surfacing EP release event at the Base last year, they formed an instant rapport with members of a recently formed thrash metal band called Bad Taste.
Upon meeting their lead singer at the signing table guitarist Nail immediately gave him a Devilskin pic and drummer Nic signed up to their YouTube Channel on the spot.
Devilskin went on to offer ongoing support, inviting lead singer Finn to various gigs of their We Rise 10th Anniversary Tour to help out and learn first-hand about what it takes to be a working, touring band in Aotearoa New Zealand.
Bad Taste, who are all high school students, are, according to their socials, in hiatus at present and exploring further options for both their musical and personal lives.
Devilskin’s upcoming tour will see them upping the pace, and, as they do, lifting the bar for themselves and their audience.
The Details
What: Devilskin w/ special guests Villainy and Midwave Breaks
Tickets: Including full show details and itinerary: devilskin.co.nz/pages/upcoming-gigs
