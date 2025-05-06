Devilskin bassist Paul Martin said he was excited about the upcoming tour.

“This is an incredibly satisfying body of music for the band. It marks a new level for us as songwriters and as recording artists, and it’s emboldening.

“We’re constantly re-evolving as a band, growing into the best and most exciting version of Devilskin that we can be.

“We’ve set, and smashed, some pretty big challenges for ourselves so right now we couldn’t be more excited to take this new energy on tour!”

Auckland alternative rock band Villainy are also thrilled to be on board for the ride.

Villainy singer Neill Fraser said the band was “absolutely amped” to join forces with Devilskin and Midwave Breaks.

“This is a colossal line-up of rock titans, and we can’t wait to unleash the fury across the country for you. You’ve been warned, this will be massive.”

Alt-rock two-piece band Midwave Breaks will open all concerts and are equally pumped to be a part of this behemoth rock event.

Midwave Breaks drummer Paul Russell said: “A Devilskin tour has become an iconic fixture on the NZ Rock Calendar. Midwave Breaks are stoked to be kicking off the show for these legends, and with Villainy on board too it’s gonna be a hell of a ride, can’t wait”.

Renowned for their A-game live shows, Devilskin have a well-earned, solid reputation for always bringing their fierce energy and compelling presence to the stage.

Devilskin are also renowned for retaining and maintaining a very human side.

Band Devilskin with high school band Bad Taste last year.

At the Surfacing EP release event at the Base last year, they formed an instant rapport with members of a recently formed thrash metal band called Bad Taste.

Upon meeting their lead singer at the signing table guitarist Nail immediately gave him a Devilskin pic and drummer Nic signed up to their YouTube Channel on the spot.

Devilskin went on to offer ongoing support, inviting lead singer Finn to various gigs of their We Rise 10th Anniversary Tour to help out and learn first-hand about what it takes to be a working, touring band in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Bad Taste, who are all high school students, are, according to their socials, in hiatus at present and exploring further options for both their musical and personal lives.

Devilskin’s upcoming tour will see them upping the pace, and, as they do, lifting the bar for themselves and their audience.

Round up your mates and secure your tickets. There are also special VIP packages.

The Details

What: Devilskin w/ special guests Villainy and Midwave Breaks

When and where: Friday June 13, Toitoi Opera House, Hastings.

Friday - June 20, The Factory, Hamilton.

Saturday - June 21, The Mayfair, New Plymouth.

Thursday - June 26, Paraoa Brewing Company, Whangaparoa.

Friday - June 27, The Powerstation, Auckland.

Saturday - June 28, Stadium Lounge, Mt Maunganui.

Tickets: Including full show details and itinerary: devilskin.co.nz/pages/upcoming-gigs

