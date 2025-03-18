“It’s a shame they can’t fly today with the weather but I know that during the week there will be plenty of balloons in the sky.”

Strong winds and cloudy skies didn't stop hundreds of spectators from enjoying the opening of Hamilton's Balloons over Waikato festival. Photo / Maryana Garcia

This festival marked Southgate’s last as mayor after she announced she would not stand for re-election in October.

“I’m so blessed and lucky to be able to have done this.”

One of the balloons taking centre stage this morning was Ms Autumn, a carved-pumpkin-shaped balloon. It’s one of the two special shapes people can look forward to seeing in the sky this week.

Ms Autumn’s pilot, Colin Graham, said he and his team shipped the balloon to New Zealand “about a month and a half ago” from Boseman, Montana in the United States.

“We love this event. We’ve been here three times and we’ve had a different balloon every time. The first balloon was a jack in the box, the second balloon was a beaver and this balloon is a pumpkin.

“We have two more they haven’t had yet. We have a barn and a brain.”

One of the balloons taking centre stage by Hamilton Lake this morning was Ms Autumn a carved-pumpkin-shaped balloon from Montana, US. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Colin’s wife, Brittany Graham, said the couple loved “gorgeous” New Zealand and the Waikato festival’s community was special.

“The community is so friendly. Everyone is out to help and they’re respectful of the balloon and the kids love it. It’s amazing.”

The Grahams have taken their balloons to eight countries including China, Thailand, Mexico, Canada and Japan.

Hamilton mum Shannon White said she has been taking her daughters to the festival opening day since they were 4 and 5 years old. They are now 11 and 13.

“It’s special watching them all lift off.”

White said her daughters looked forward to seeing the special shapes every year.

Ken and Chai Salanguit stopped by the festival on their way to work.

The couple brought their 2-year-old son Ben along. Ben first experienced Balloons Over Waikato when he was 3 months old.

“We go every year,” Ken said.

“This is our fourth year in a row. It’s something unique to Hamilton. It’s something to look forward to.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.