Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News / Lifestyle

Balloons over Waikato 2025: Festival ready to take to the skies this week

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

Last year's Balloons over Waikato added a splash of colour to the skies. Photo / Mike Scott

Last year's Balloons over Waikato added a splash of colour to the skies. Photo / Mike Scott

Hot air balloons will take to the skies above Waikato from tomorrow morning as the annual Balloons over Waikato festival kicks off.

From March 18 to 22, more than 20 hot air balloons will launch daily at 7am from Innes Common at Hamilton Lake.

As part of this year’s event, the balloons will also visit Waipā and the South Waikato, and the popular The Base Basket Burn and Nightglow will also be a part of the programme.

For the early morning lift-offs, visitors are encouraged to arrive early to watch the balloons inflate.

The morning events will comprise the Hamilton City Council Opening Fiesta, the Grassroots Trust Lift Off, WEL Energy Trust Muffins in the Morning, and First Credit Union Fun Friday. There will be food, prizes, and games.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On Saturday morning, the Radius Care Cash Grab will see balloon pilots compete for a $1000 prize from a tall pole.

Meanwhile, on the afternoon of Thursday, March 20, the Love the Centre Walk Thru Balloon will be at Garden Place from 4pm to 7pm. In the evening, the balloons will visit South Waikato and inflate from 5.30pm at Tokoroa Memorial Sportsground.

On Friday, March 21, the Basket Burn will be at Te Awa The Base shopping centre in Te Rapa from 6pm, where pilots will fire up their burners to live music.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Simultaneously, another group of balloons will visit Albert Park, Te Awamutu for the Balloons Visit Waipā event from 5pm to 8pm.

As always, the festival will culminate in the Zuru Nightglow, which will be held on Saturday evening, March 22.

The grand finale is a ticketed event, with final allocated tickets distributed via email on Wednesday. Ticket holders should check their inbox and spam folders for confirmation from Ticketek.

Those with tickets can head to Claudelands Oval from 4pm to enjoy live entertainment, carnival rides, food trucks, and the balloon glow, ending with a fireworks display.

For more details or to stay updated on daily flight schedules, please visit www.balloonsoverwaikato.co.nz or follow Balloons Over Waikato on Facebook.

Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle