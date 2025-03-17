Last year's Balloons over Waikato added a splash of colour to the skies. Photo / Mike Scott

Last year's Balloons over Waikato added a splash of colour to the skies. Photo / Mike Scott

Hot air balloons will take to the skies above Waikato from tomorrow morning as the annual Balloons over Waikato festival kicks off.

From March 18 to 22, more than 20 hot air balloons will launch daily at 7am from Innes Common at Hamilton Lake.

As part of this year’s event, the balloons will also visit Waipā and the South Waikato, and the popular The Base Basket Burn and Nightglow will also be a part of the programme.

For the early morning lift-offs, visitors are encouraged to arrive early to watch the balloons inflate.

The morning events will comprise the Hamilton City Council Opening Fiesta, the Grassroots Trust Lift Off, WEL Energy Trust Muffins in the Morning, and First Credit Union Fun Friday. There will be food, prizes, and games.