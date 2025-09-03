Ngā Taiātea Wharekura principal Michelle Treadaway-Ohia said she had been grateful her students had the opportunity to be a part of the showcase.

She said Autaia was a “powerful kaupapa” celebrating kotahitanga, creativity, and culture through haka theatre.

“It has had a profound impact on our uri (students), sparking excitement, building confidence, and strengthening their pride in who they are, as Māori.

“The experience has inspired them, and they are already looking forward to being part of it again next year.”

A kaiārahi (leader) of Autaia, Te Raukura Hawke, said including a Waikato school was an “important milestone” of the event.

“Ngā Taiātea graced us with their presence, and hopefully it’s the first of many kura in the Waikato.

Ngā Taiātea Wharekura students at Autaia's 2025 event. Photo / Peter Jennings

“They had their own little style and flavour, which just shows the background they were raised in down in the Waikato.

“The bigger picture is to take Autaia around the motu, [and] we’ve been fortunate that someone’s grabbed hold of this kaupapa there.”

The event is student-led, with the traditional clothing, sounds and lighting developed by the students to “give them greater opportunity” to dive into theatre life.

Hawke said this enabled the students to “tell their stories through their eyes”.

“It’s giving them the opportunity to give it a go because it’s so new, and not only to Māori, but to our students.”

Thanks to Autaia, students were able to take up space in “buildings we’re not usually meant for” and have a platform to express themselves on a big stage.

As a teenager, Hawke said he didn’t get the privilege of having an event like Autaia.

Ngā Taiātea Wharekura students at Autaia's 2025 event. Photo / Peter Jennings

“I didn’t have the privilege of getting to learn anything along the lines of theatre in general.

“I had to outsource myself.”

Talking after the event, Hawke said he was “in complete awe” of the students.

“This next generation definitely has a lot to say, and they’re not afraid to say it on that stage, and tell their own story,” he said.

This year was Autaia’s largest event so far: Starting with three schools being involved in 2021, this year included performances from 12 schools from Auckland, Te Tai Tokerau and Waikato.

It was the event’s first-ever two-night season, with performances being split across August 28 and 29.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.