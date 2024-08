Animal Care Tūrangi is looking for a home for Selene.

Animal Care Tūrangi is looking for a home for Selene.

Selene is a beautiful, 6-month-old kitten with a gentle, shy nature.

Though she might take a little time to open up, she can’t resist a good feather toy.

Once she feels at home, she’s the playful queen of her domain, ready to rule your heart.

She is vaccinated, de-sexed, microchipped, and has had regular flea and worm treatment.

Contact Animal Care Tūrangi for more info: Phone: 027 644 0044, email: animalcareturangi@gmail.com or search @animalcareturangi on Facebook and Instagram.