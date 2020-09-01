I'm liking the 100 per cent Pure New Zealand campaign 'do something new, New Zealand'.

They're reminding us: Now's the time to get out and explore our incredible country, and do something new, New Zealand.

This week I tried out my first ever "spin" class.

I found myself in a dark room with nine other stationary bikes being peddled by other gym-goers, loud music and a very motivating instructor at Tairua's new gym overlooking the Pauanui and Tairua harbour. It's an incredible location and facility in a town that has very few. It was great!

Advertisement

In a stop-start year where those with business start-ups and events are not just adaptable, they're malleable; (adjective) of a metal or other material able to be pressed into shape without breaking or cracking - I think we should join up and give our support whenever we can.

This week's Coastal News Waihi Leader features a story on the boat show at the same location as Tairua's new gym. Its organiser pulled it together in eight weeks and has become the hero of the marine industry for doing so.

In spite of all the setbacks, we've got drama (the theatrical kind) at the Boyd Rd Theatre in Waihi, and an upcoming Whangamata Arts Collective Spring Mingle - which was the Midwinter Mingle, and before that was supposed to have been the Easter Open Arts Studio Tour.

So let's get out and do something new on the Coromandel, Coromandel, and appreciate the effort and positive attitude that these resilient locals have shown.