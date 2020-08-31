Police confirmed that one person has died following a serious crash on Landlyst Rd in Waihi on Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash involving a motorbike was reported around 3pm.

Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.

Police named the man who died following a crash on Main Rd, Katikati, on August 26 as William Laurence Hill Williamson, aged 66, from Katikati.

Advertisement

Initial indications suggest Mr Williamson may have died as a result of a medical event.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.