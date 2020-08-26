After 29 years at the helm of Whangamata's Community Pool, John Cullen has decided to throw in the towel.

John is among a handful of volunteers who keep the community pool operating and says he's surprised by how many people wrongly think the facility is council-owned, or belongs to Whangamata Area School where it's located.

The pool was built by local tradesmen three decades ago using volunteer labour and fundraising from the sale of two so-called quick build houses, also built by these volunteers.

"I thought 30 years might be too long, and fresh blood will be good," says John, who recently stood down as chairman.

"I'm proud of the fact that we have this as a small town. And I'm very proud that no one has drowned in the 29 years and that's the number one thing, to make sure it's safe," says John.

Volunteering as the chairman for the management committee for all these years had "had its moments", John admits, so much so that he gave up swimming there himself when one person too many interrupted his swim to ask for something to get done.

But he did it because of his passion for swimming and his belief that the town needs a pool.

"It's just vital. The swimming club has been users since it opened, and the school, the surf club and all the schools along the east coast when swimming sports are on.

Whangamata Pool is a community owned and operated pool that relies on a grant and hourly rental from Whangamata Area School to continue operating. Photo /Alison Smith

"Ideally it should be council-owned. There are very few facilities like this in New Zealand that aren't."

The committee receives a $35,000 grant annually from Thames-Coromandel District Council, and operating costs are already $450 per day even without the consideration of upgrades which John says are becoming more pressing.

"Depreciation is a true cost now. Pools are expensive to run, they're not like a tennis court - you have to have staff, chemicals and power. And those things don't stop," says John.

Some of those who were there at the beginning when the pool was built - such as Bob Pipe - are still volunteering their labour for maintenance, as is another local, Kevin Brookes.

Donations come from businesses such as Whangamata Real Estate and others, who proudly display their signs at the pool.

The pool opens between Labour weekend and Easter and the school pays an hourly rental for its use during school hours.

The Whangamata Swimming Club also pays for usage.

John says people have raised the idea of heating the pool to increase patronage but he believes this would be too costly.

The grant from TCDC is set for three years and is under review next year. Asked what message he had for the community that benefit, he said: "This is a community pool, and it needs community support."

Last year the TCDC chose a location at the south end of the Sir Keith Park Memorial Airfield in Thames for further investigation as a site for a proposed pool and sports hub which would be funded by ratepayers throughout the Coromandel district.

The concept drew criticism from some in Whangamata who questioned why ratepayers should pay for a pool upgrade in Thames when Whangamata relied on donations and a small grant to keep its own community pool operating.

The council acknowledged submissions it received in March and April 2018 on the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan that people outside the Thames ward wanted improved swimming facilities, so TCDC was considering how pools in other parts of the district can be improved too.

Council staff have visited the community and school pools in Coromandel Town, Whitianga and Whangamata to see how these facilities could be improved.

- Funding options will go to public consultation, likely as part of the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan. tcdc.govt.nz/thamesreplacementpool