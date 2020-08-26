Waihi Beach locals have until September 1 to give input on a planned $225,000 playground and barbeque area at Island View Reserve.

Western Bay District Council developed the concept plan after a fun open day earlier this year to hear which features would be most used and appreciated by the community.

Council's reserves projects manager Scott Parker says the council was careful to respect the wildlife and natural environment and avoid including any tall structures in the design that may impede people's views.

"Of those attending the open day, plus 150 online responses, the majority of feedback supported a playground in the reserve as long as it was safely away from the road and the design complemented the natural environment.

Advertisement

"A small number did not support the project on the grounds it would attract more freedom campers and spoil the reserve's open, natural space."

Sandra Littlejohn, a longtime resident of Waihi Beach, has a long history and connection with the land and says she'll make the most of the chance to give input.

She said it would be good for the council to consider older kids in their designs, questioning why there was a sandpit included when the beach provided a giant, free sandpit.

"They've got the beach just behind it, why spend money on a sandpit?"

Scott said it was a fun part of the design. "This element complements the beach location and provides a safe place for children to discover - and buried treasure in the sand is a fun part of that – and is also an acknowledgment of the rich archaeological landscape."

Sandra said she is among those concerned about facilities encouraging freedom campers, and she believed the barbecue was an example.

Scott says in response to feedback, the council had listened to the community's requests for facilities to be close to the toilet and away from the freedom camping area.

Added features included fixed shade sails, a bike rack, drinking fountain and separation from the cycleway.

Advertisement

"Our goal is to build playgrounds for children across all ages and abilities. We don't target specific age groups but any specific design is influenced by the feedback we get through the consultation stages and of course, the budget imposes its own limitations.

"It's important to remember that this is another playground facility we're adding to the network of facilities at Waihi Beach. There is also a growing network of cycleways, skate-park, basketball court and beach."

On the question of use by freedom camping visitors, he said: "Any visitors to the reserve are welcome to use the public facilities provided and we won't be discriminating on who those visitors are."

- To view the concept plan, and have your say about the Island View Reserve playground and barbeque area, visit https://haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/ivrplan.