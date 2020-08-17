Raina Davies' life was celebrated and her death is being felt throughout the community of Waihi and beyond.

Sue Baker Wilson, Tunnelling Company researcher, says as cultural adviser and kuia for the New Zealand Tunnelling Company, Raina had worked for many years alongside Waihi Heritage Vision.

Raina Davies, a much-loved member of the Waihi community, has died. Photo / Kit Wilson

Raina guided whānau and dignitaries, and acted as a conduit between peoples and worlds, helping to build and cement long lasting understanding and relationships.

"Her influence was felt far beyond Waihi, or even Aotearoa/New Zealand. After learning of Raina's death, descendants and Tunnelling Company supporters sent messages from places as far away as France, Belgium and the Cook Islands."

Steven Eldon from Thames leads the funeral hearse to the Miners' Reflective Area. Photo / Kit Wilson

In 2012 and 2017 Raina travelled to France as cultural adviser and kuia for the New Zealand Tunnelling Company delegation.

"During the 2012 inaugural Tunnelling Company descendants' pilgrimage to Arras, France, Raina carried two small knitted dolls that had been given the names of 'Sir' and Hey You'. The two little soldiers were there to act as her aides and it would be through them that the spirits of the dead would travel back to New Zealand."

Raina would also help guide whānau and dignitaries on the occasion of the first official visit to the graveside of Sapper Michael Tobin, the first NZEF soldier and first Tunneller to die on the western front.

"Raina felt one of her main roles was to bring peace to the Tunnellers who died far from their homeland. She also provided comfort and bought peace to those who grieved the loss of loved ones.

"Raina showed us the meaning of love and the power of a hug to bring about healing and understanding."

Members of Waihi Heritage Vision pay their respects as the hearse leaves the Tunnelling Company Memorial. Photo / Kit Wilson

Before the journey to her home marae at Mangakino, Raina and her whānau made one last visit to the Tunnelling Company Memorial at Gilmour Reserve where the Waihi Heritage Vision flag bearer led the funeral cortege to the Tunnelling Company memorial, members and supporters stood in the rain, a piper played, and the Tunnellers' flag flew at half mast.



Waihi shoppers will also miss her familiar face at New World locally.

"Raina was the lady that kept the queue in order, those waiting to shop in the New World Supermarket. Taking our names and numbers, giving you the nod to go on in, calling you love," says Waihi shopper Clare Boyd.

"She would also send your husband back to sit in the car if he tried to hang on to the trolley. Raina helped to save our lives during Covid lockdown level 4, level 3, and level 2, but sadly could not save her own when she suffered a stroke."