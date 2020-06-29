Whiritoa Lifeguard Service has recently smashed through the shore break where three lifeguard volunteers have achieved an IRB Drivers Senior Lifeguard Awards.

With assistance from Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service, Maiya Bonney, Jack Bonney and Lachlan Power were able to complete their exam.

"These volunteers were really put to the test, dreary weather with cold winds ensured that conditions weren't perfect, but they persevered and succeeded," says Casey Williams.

"The feedback from the crew is that it was an awesome day."

Advertisement

Examiners and instructors volunteered their time for the day to run the exam.

Due to Whiritoa being a small club with a limited number of instructors, Maddie Scown from Waihi Beach Surf lifesaving Club came in and helped on the day as an instructor for Whiritoa.

This meant that Whiritoa's candidates Lachlan, Jack and Maiya could sit the exam.

"The work of our club and clubs around the country would not be possible without the volunteers giving up time and turning up to patrol," said Whiritoa IRB instructor Kane Cocker

"This, and their commitment to maintaining personal development activities outside of the patrol season."

Good vibes are created across the Coromandel clubs as they each make an effort to support each other.