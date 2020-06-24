Developers in the Hauraki District will chip in for growth-related infrastructure from July 1.

After scrapping development contributions in 2015, the council decided at its meeting this week to bring them back. Development contributions help to pay for growth-related infrastructure like a larger water reservoir to supply water to a development.

Mayor Toby Adams said that contrary to earlier predictions of population decline, the district has enjoyed a lot of growth over the past five years and development contributions are now appropriate.

"It's great to see more growth in the district, but it means we need more infrastructure, such as roads and sewer pipes, and we don't think our ratepayers should have to foot the whole bill for this," he said.

"If we have a development contributions policy in place the people who are doing the developing, such as subdividing land, and cause the need for more infrastructure will contribute towards the cost of it."

The council said that overall, feedback from the community has been in support of its proposal, which includes the opportunity for those involved in not-for-profit developments, or projects that provide a significant benefit to the community, to ask for a grant to help cover the cost of any development contributions.

"We'll be open to discussion about contributions on projects that provide an additional benefit to the community in an area council is focusing on. For example, affordable housing is something that's a priority for us at the moment," the mayor said.

"Requests for grants will be looked at on a case by case basis, with each considered on its merit."

The full policy will be available to view on council's website from July 1 at www.hauraki-dc.govt.nz/policies