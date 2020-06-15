Monday 8 June: Three youth were identified and have been referred to police youth aid in relation to the recent burglary at Waihi College. A window in the hall was smashed to gain entry and property was stolen from offices.

Tuesday 9 June: An overnight burglary of a residential property at Galbraith St. Tools and a tent stolen. Entry gained to the garage.

Wednesday 10 June: Another residential burglary at Tauranga Rd. House under renovation. Tools and a bathroom vanity top were stolen. Happened overnight.

Thursday 11 June: A minor injury traffic crash at Moresby Ave. A vehicle failed to give way and reversed at speed out of a driveway into the path of a police vehicle at Moresby Avenue. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Minor injuries were suffered by both drivers and some passengers.

Friday 12 June: A Waihī man has lost another vehicle to the impound. He was stopped at Belmont Rd, Paeroa. He will now face a sixth charge for driving whilst suspended.

Saturday 13 June: A family harm incident at Mangatoetoe St with a Waihī man served with a police safety order for five days. Parties separated and referrals to social services made.

Sunday 14 June: Another five day police safety order served on a Waihī Beach man in relation to a family harm incident there. Referrals made.

Crime Prevention Advice

A couple of residential burglaries this week at Waihī. Tools are a hot target for criminals because they're easy to sell or trade for drugs and cash. If you have expensive tools mark them with an engraver using your driver licence number which is unique to you and allows police to trace the tools back to you as well as an offence. This allows police to hold offenders to account if stolen tools are recovered.

Police contacts

Report crime online at 105.police.govt.nz - If it's already happened call 105. If it's happening now call 111. For traffic matters call *555 (mobile phone only). To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers. Paeroa, Waihī and Whangamatā police station public counters are open business hours and police staff are working 24/7 as always.