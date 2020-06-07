Monday, June 1

A Waihi woman was arrested for trespass at a Waitete Rd property after she returned having been trespassed previously. During the arrest she assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest.

Tuesday, June 2

A single vehicle minor injury traffic crash at Parry Palm Ave. Appears that the driver aqua-planed after hitting water, lost control and crashed into a palm tree.

Advertisement

A Whangamata man was arrested for shoplifting at New World Whangamata. He stole three pies and a dog roll.

Thursday, June 4

Report of a pot belly stove stolen from the front yard of a residential property at Parry Palm Ave.

A Whangamata man was served with a trespass notice at a Casement Rd property in relation to family harm issues. He was warned for sending threatening text messages to his ex-partner.

Friday, June 5

Report of a residential burglary at Carrick Robertson Place. A window was forced open and property was stolen. Police are investigating.

A Waihi Beach woman was served with a three day police safety order at a Marine Ave address in relation to ongoing family harm issues.

An attempted burglary at Maybelle Dairy at the corner of Kensington Rd and Parry Palm Ave. After midnight three youths were caught on CCTV camera forcing entry. They were unsuccessful.

Advertisement

An hour later a group believed to be the same youths burgled Waihi College by smashing a hall window and gaining entry to the administration block. Police are following up on leads in relation to both incidents.

A Whangamata Woman was arrested for trespass and breach of bail after she returned to a Mayfair Ave property. Due to the bail breach she was held in custody for court in Hamilton.

Saturday, June 6

Waihi and Whangamata Police staff assisted Whitianga Police with a gang fight involving Black Power and Mongrel Mob members in the CBD. Two police officers were assaulted during the altercation. Members of the public intervened and helped restrain the offenders until further back up arrived. The injuries to police staff were minor and hospitalisation was not required.

Sunday, June 7

Two men received a warning for taking an undersized crayfish at Whangamata. They returned the crayfish to the sea without incident.

Report of a Harley Davidson motorcycle stolen from a shed at a Charleston Rd, Whangamata address, sometime between Thursday and Saturday. Police are investigating.

Crime Prevention Advice

Police rely on your information to solve crime. Sometimes that small piece of information that you think may be insignificant could be the missing piece of a puzzle that police need to solve a crime, help a victim or hold an offender to account. If you have any information about any crime related matter get in contact with police. If you want to remain anonymous or confidential police will respect this and can ensure that your identity will be kept private.

Road Policing Message

Eastern Waikato Police are targeting 'distraction' this month, drivers operating their cellphones while driving. Why? Because it causes crashes and people get injured or die. The next time you're out driving see how many people you observe with their head down staring at a cellphone on their lap or holding it to their ear talking with one hand on the wheel while they're speeding towards you at 100km/h with no regard for anyone's safety.

Police contacts

Report crime online at 105.police.govt.nz -if it's already happened call 105. If it's happening now call 111. For traffic matters call *555 (mobile phone only). To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers. Paeroa, Waihi and Whangamata police station public counters are open business hours and police staff are working 24/7 as always.