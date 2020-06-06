Local is the new black - a message being emblazoned on the windows of Waihi retailers - seems to be ringing true.

Several stores around the town are reporting busy days of trade post-lockdown.

"My girls came up with the idea," says Noeline Dillimore, of Dillimores Furnishers and Flooring.

"It's a simple message, we hoped everybody understood it, and I've had a lot of comments from other businesses which have put their own 'local is the new black' signs up."

Businesses using the slogan to date are Audrey and Flora, Sassie Sadie and The

Sustainable Pantry, with more by the day.

"I thought it would be good if all the shops around town had a banner they could put up."

The phrase is a well-known one coined to describe something that is suddenly fashionable or popular.

Dillimore says post-lockdown the shop, which has been in business for more than 60 years, has increased in popularity as locals and visitors alike spend on soft furnishings, flooring, upholstery and consultations for home decor.

She's positive that the town will pull through the financial impact of Covid-19 but also realistic.

"I gave my girls $100 and told them to spend it local, people are looking to spend locally, we've got to be so mindful of that. We have been so busy, I can't believe it. We've actually been run off our feet but I'm not saying it's going to be the trend forever."

She adds: "No-one wants to talk about it if they're in financial strife."

Sassy Sadie store owner Mel Kaczon used the slogan on an Instagram story during lockdown and says when she saw Dillimores' sign she immediately wanted to join them.

"I just thought, 'What a cool idea, I love it'," says Kaczon. "Since we opened again it's been awesome. I think people are really just supporting local and each other rather than going out of town to department stores.

"The more of us pulling together as retailers, the better. We can be a community and work together. I think Covid has given everybody a new appreciation of life."

Rachel Payne and Rebecca Cullimore, of The Sustainable Pantry Waihi, embraced the Local is the New Black message. Photo / Alison Smith

Meanwhile Waihi Beach Community Events and Promotions has agreed to spend $22,000 on a marketing plan, aimed at increasing the number of visitors to Waihi Beach. The plan includes fresh photos and videos and an upgrade of the waihibeachinfo.co.nz website.