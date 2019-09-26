Spring brings visions of barbecues, T-shirts, sunshine and school holidays.

In Waihi, spring also means Goldfest.

Goldfest was once a month-long series of events in October but has been shaved down to the school holidays.

Go Waihi is offering up a bunch of great activities and events for kids including main family event Eves Derby Day.

Derby Day is where Waihians are encouraged to decorate their bikes, zimmer frames, scooters, wheelchairs and bring these to town on October 5 for a fun, family friendly day.

Derby Day replaces the annual trolley derby race day where people created their own trolleys and raced them in the town centre. But trolleys bring safety issues, so the idea was canned in favour of a family fun day with a derby theme.

It means more people can be included, says Go Waihi co-ordinator Casey Williams. Goldfest is a great chance to showcase Waihi, she says, and to bring people in to town as well as providing entertainment for kids.

There will be a ping pong ball race down Haszard St for shoppers who have purchased in the local shopping area (spend $10 and register your purchase at the Go Waihi gazebo and receive a numbered ping pong ball to race.

Markets will line Seddon St, there will be fun games and kids activities. The day also includes the chance to hear from local body election nominees.

As well as the decorated bike parade, there will be pony and cart rides from 10am on Seddon Street thanks to Rhonda Walch and her animals.

The Great Train Robbery is a yearly event by Goldfields Railway where people dress up in their best cowboy and western gear and ride the train, just like in the good old wild west days.

The Waterlily Gardens are celebrating spring and having a produce and craft market day with live music, food and colour installations.

Holiday programmes include at Waihi Tennis Club and A Taste of Theatre with Waihi Drama Society. There will be ongoing activities at Waihi Library, an art exhibition and a heritage building guided walk.

A Blue Light Disco will be held tomorrow night and Waihi Blue Light is also having a holiday programme from October 8.

See Go Waihi facebook page for more information.



Events — Goldfest

■ Waihi Drama Society presents A taste of the Magic of Theatre October 1-2 (Years 6-9 students)

■ The Great Train Robbery on October 4 at Goldfields Railways. Tickets from the Waihi station on Wrigley St.

■ Waihi Squash Club host a one day holiday programme on October 4.

■ Go Waihi and Eves Real Estate Derby Day on October 5 from 10am on Seddon St.

■ Spring Festival of Colour is colourful market day out. October 6 at the Waterlily Gardens.

■ Heritage Building Guided Walk, October 13.

■ Studio Art Waihi Exhibition featuring local artists work at Memorial Hall from October 10-12.

■ Waihi Blue Light Disco, Waihi Baptist Church on September 27.