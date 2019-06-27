Tauranga volleyballer Scott Shipton will have a chance to showcase his skills on the sand and the hard court in the United States next month.

The 16-year-old Tauranga Boys' College student leaves for California next week where he will play beach volleyball for the New Zealand Junior Men's team, before heading to Florida a couple of weeks later to compete in the USA High Performance Championships in Florida with the New Zealand Youth Indoor team.

He is one of a multitude of Bay of Plenty players named in New Zealand age group teams and Scott says he is looking forward to the whole experience.

"It will be good to experience how they play and also getting to used to playing at a higher level. All the teams we are going to play will be super good. It will be a good experience travelling with a team and expanding my game," Scott says.

Scott will play in three tournaments in California including famous locations such as Venice Beach. After that he will need to adjust to the indoor game and he says he has no preference between the two.

"They are completely different sports, there is a lot more diving and saving plays in beach. You are hitting differently and playing lots of different shots. I find beach a lot more tiring, especially in the hot sun."

The New Zealand indoor team will compete against state and international teams in Florida.

Volleyball New Zealand development and performance lead Rob Tarr says the tours are a great opportunity.

"Giving athletes a taste of playing on the international scene against other international teams is specifically why we take teams overseas," Tarr says.

"It is difficult to replicate in New Zealand, whether it's the temperature and the heat in the sand on the hot Californian coast or the immense noise of an indoor stadium and the pressure of performing as you represent your country.

"This is an eye opener for our athletes. They will meet athletes who train hours a day in volleyball and it provides an incentive to see how good New Zealand can really be on the international stage".

Bay of Plenty players in New Zealand age group teams:

Youth Men's Indoor:

Scott Shipton

Junior Women's Indoor:

Scarlett Brain

Maia Horlock

Olivia Philpot

Kalani Ruri

Sarah Stratton

Caitlin Studer

Jasmine Westrupp

Junior Women's Indoor Development

Ava Anderson

Bijou Johnson

Emily Julian

Reyce Kururangi

Junior Men's Indoor

Ben Blackwell

Kiwa Johnstone

Jack Oswald

Chicane Paniora

Tawari Stanley

Junior Men's Indoor Development

Luke Chuter

Jack McManaway

Tom Vos

Junior Men's Beach

Campbell Forsyth

Beau Henry

Codi Laurent

Scott Shipton

Junior Women's Beach

Rose Akkerman

Georgia Browne

Emily Julian

Larissa Meads

Sarah Stratton

Youth Men's Beach

Grady Forbes

Caleb Browne

Jamie Julian