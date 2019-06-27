Tauranga volleyballer Scott Shipton will have a chance to showcase his skills on the sand and the hard court in the United States next month.

The 16-year-old Tauranga Boys' College student leaves for California next week where he will play beach volleyball for the New Zealand Junior Men's team, before heading to Florida a couple of weeks later to compete in the USA High Performance Championships in Florida with the New Zealand Youth Indoor team.

He is one of a multitude of Bay of Plenty players named in New Zealand age group teams and Scott says he is looking forward

Related articles:

Bay of Plenty players in New Zealand age group teams: