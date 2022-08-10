Your Style, Your Way: These Clever New Charm Holders Celebrate Self Expression

If you've ever wished for the opportunity to switch up your accessories, or you're hankering for a little more creative licence when putting your jewellery on in the morning, you're in luck — Pandora has come up with an ingenious new way to express individual style.

The Danish brand is renowned for its exquisite jewellery pieces and diverse range of charms, and now its Pandora Wearing Occasions collection, complete with a new range of Pandora Moments charm holders, allows for even more options to wear jewellery your way.

Take a traditional approach and fasten charms to bracelets or necklaces, or up your modern style quotient by adding them to earrings, key rings and even bags.

Photo / Supplied

The new collection includes heart charm hoop earrings, small bag charm holders in either gold or silver, and a heart bag charm holder. Pandora’s iconic snake chain necklace with ball clasp is also now available in 14k rose gold plating.

Each of the new pieces has been designed to fit effortlessly into your day-to-day lifestyle, and they also make for thoughtful gifts. The new interlocking puzzle piece charms — a glittering take on the jigsaw — could be the perfect way to let someone special know just how much you click with them.

Photo / Supplied

And in a first for the brand, it’s designed a fun new range of products specifically for pets, including collars for cats and dogs and engravable tags, for extra-fashionable felines and super stylish trips to the dog park.

“We want people to style what they love every day, so we’ve expanded on themes of family, friends and pets — keeping the focus on the relationships we cherish,” say VP creative directors A. Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo. “Personalisation and inclusivity are fundamental to the collection. We want to give people special pieces they can tell their story with, through the language of Pandora.”

Photo / Supplied

Depending on your mood, outfit or schedule, you could style petite diamond charms on the new snake chain bracelet for a dinner out, or add one of your favourites from your own collection of Pandora charms (perhaps a chain, robot, globe or personalised message) to the new 14k gold-plated charm holder, an innovative way to embellish a bag. We particularly love the option to slip charms onto the new heart hoop earrings, an easy way to add a personal statement to an otherwise classic piece.

Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Pandora's new pets range also launches pet collars in a new leather-free fabric that is plant based and antibacterial.

“Designing for pets brought new considerations to our process, so we’ve worked with a unique set of materials to create products that cater to them,” say Filippo and Francesco. “We’re excited to see how our Pandora community and their pets will style their Pandora pieces.”

Whether investing in new Pandora pieces, charms or charm holders for yourself, your bestie, partner or pet, this versatile way to style jewellery means you can start a collection, mix and match, and ultimately get more wear out of it — which has to be a good thing!