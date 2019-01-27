Where Skincare Meets Self-Care

“The sea does not reward those who are too anxious, too greedy, or too impatient. To dig for treasures shows not only impatience and greed, but lack of faith. Patience, patience, patience, is what the sea teaches. Patience and faith. One should lie empty, open, choiceless as a beach waiting for a gift from the sea.”

Anne Morrow Lindbergh’s words from her rousing memoir, Gift from the Sea, stirred up a strong desire within the beauty industry to develop a new skincare brand that captures an essence for women to live by.

By embracing the tales within Gift from the Sea – a novel which dives into a woman’s search for serenity and draws comparisons between phases in women’s lives to different sea shells –and so Syrene Skincare was born.

In a time where self-care and wellbeing are prioritised as core pillars of health, Syrene acts as a gentle reminder to relax into a little ‘me’ time. Designed with the modern woman in mind, the evening ritual of removing makeup offers skincare devotees a moment of solitude and calm while taking good care of their skin.

We’d expect nothing less from a brand that derived its moniker from the word ‘serene’.

Cutting through the noise of the ‘busy woman’ lifestyle, this New Zealand marine skincare line imparts a mantra of tranquility and is set apart from its predecessors thanks to its minimalistic packaging and being made right here in New Zealand.

Gentle as it may be, the ocean is home to millions of marine active ingredients that are helpful to hydrate, nourish and repair skin. Syrene Skincare harnesses the purity of the Pacific Ocean and the result is a line of products that are equal parts gentle yet effective.

Syrene Skincare is suitable for all skin types, but is of particular benefit to sensitive or dry skin types due to the calming, balancing nature of its gel-based products that melt into skin upon application.

The inaugural Aqua range comprises seven products that look to a skin-soothing yet efficacious mix of sea active and antioxidant-rich ingredients, including Ephemer, Maricol S and L22 to help maintain skin’s barrier function, reduce the effects of free radicals and protect against environmental aggressors.

Back on dry land, locally sourced Pohutukawa and Kawakawa Extracts join the mix, as they are revered for their anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties, while toning and hydrating skin.

Each nutrient-rich product showcases how science and nature collide. When used in synergy, the range is said to help promote cell turnover and create a more youthful, radiant appearance.

Embrace skin in its most natural form, by looking to incorporate a skincare range that transforms a nightly ritual into a moment of mindfulness.

Photo / Supplied

MEET THE SYRENE AQUA RANGE:

Aqua Hydrating Masque, $120; Aqua Intense Cream, $110; Aqua Restore Eye Essence, $110; Aquagel Oil To Foam Cleanser, $80; Aquagel Refreshing Toner, $100; Aqualight Moisture Gel Lotion, $100; Power Masque with Aquagel Advance Hydration, $120.