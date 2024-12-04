Victoria, Australia, attracting NZ’s ECE teachers with generous offers

Life in Australia beckons with better pay and a better lifestyle.

Better career options, better pay and better working conditions. Rather than wishful thinking, these are exactly what early childhood education teacher Ken Ah Honi found when he took the leap towards a better life in Victoria, Australia.

Fed up with the high cost of living in New Zealand and looking for a little adventure, an advertisement by Victoria’s Department of Education caught his eye – and looking back a year after making the move, Ah Honi couldn’t be happier.

“Professionally, I’ve taken on more responsibility, which has helped me grow as a leader. In Victoria, I’ve had the opportunity to step into leadership positions and mentor other early childhood teachers, reigniting my passion for teaching,” he says.

Ah Honi has just returned to Victoria from a week-long break in Thailand. “There’s no way I’d be away on an international holiday if I was still working in New Zealand,” he says with a smile.

A step up in career and lifestyle

Since settling in the town of Clifton Springs, near Geelong, Ah Honi has experienced many changes. After initially flatting with colleagues, he’s now moved into his own two-bedroom unit. “There’s nothing quite like having your own home. And for me, being able to afford it is mind-blowing.”

Education is a calling and something of a family tradition for Ah Honi. “I’ve always loved working with children,” he says, noting that he takes inspiration from an aunt who completed her degree in early childhood education in New Zealand. “Coming from a large family, I naturally took on caregiving roles for my younger siblings and nieces and nephews – an experience which solidified my decision to study early childhood education.”

However, after entering the workforce in New Zealand, he soon found himself caught between a rock and a hard place in his career: the high cost of living on the one hand, and low wages in the sector on the other, leading him to feel underappreciated.

For Ah Honi, the outcome was depressing. “I had to move back in with my parents, which was not something I wanted to do,” he says. “And then I heard that salaries for early childhood teachers are better in Australia.”

In fact, while ECE teachers in New Zealand earn between $57,000 and $100,000 annually, in Victoria wages can be up to the equivalent of NZ$128,000 for experienced teachers.

After further investigation, Ah Honi discovered more about how Australia approaches early childhood education. He soon realised that the high-quality ECE system in Victoria is a key priority for the State Government.

Why Australia’s ECE system stands out and Victoria leads

It’s not just a philosophical approach but a comprehensive one with significant investment under Victoria’s Best Start, Best Life reforms. The initiative, which is well underway, introduced universally funded kindergarten, with admission free for 3- and 4-year-olds.

Victoria has invested heavily in its multi-year, multi-faceted approach – and a good deal of that is directly targeted at teachers and other personnel.

And that’s what has made the biggest difference for Ah Honi, because even the move across the ditch was eased by government assistance. Teachers moving from New Zealand are eligible for an individual incentive of A$9000 if they take up a teaching role delivering funded kindergarten. Relocation support of up to A$8000 is also available, which for Ah Honi “played a big part in enabling me to get my own place and also buy a car.”

For Ah Honi, the most important change has been the return of his passion for teaching. "When you can't put food on the table or a roof over your head, your enthusiasm dies. While I would say the work is easier in New Zealand than it is here in Australia – probably because of familiarity – the challenge of engaging and sharing experiences with up-and-coming teachers is more rewarding and adds to the sense of purpose."

And while there is a clear path towards promotion and career advancement, Ah Honi feels like he is right where he should be today: in the classroom, teaching, and getting rewarded for his efforts.

While Ah Honi misses New Zealand, especially friends and family, he’s clear that getting out there and finding the best place for you is worth it despite acknowledging that nothing worth achieving is ever easy.

“Moving countries is a big decision, and I’d advise thinking very carefully about what you want before making the move. For me, I was sick of feeling I just couldn’t get ahead, and that my work wasn’t making a difference. So, would I do it again? Absolutely.”

Interested in teaching in Victoria?

The Victorian Government offers incentives of between A$9000 and A$50,000 (depending on the location), and up to A$8000 to assist with moving expenses.

There is also targeted coaching support for early childhood professionals joining the workforce after working in the field overseas.