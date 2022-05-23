Time For A Change

Switching to organic cotton products or trying a cup can benefit your body, the planet and your wallet, and now there’s a new brand mixing things up in the period department.

If you’ve ever put a packet of food back on the shelf after checking the ingredients list, it’s likely you care about what you put into your body. But have you ever read the back of your box of pads or tampons? Knowing what’s in the products you’re using helps you make informed purchases, and this knowledge can feel empowering — especially with so much choice out there.

Some period care products can contain materials including rayon, polyester and plastic and other conventional cotton (meaning non-organic) products may have been grown with pesticides, insecticides and chlorine bleach.

It was with this in mind that TOM Organic launched in Australia in 2009, with a world-class range of conscious period products. Founded on the philosophy that we should never have to compromise the health and wellbeing of our bodies and the planet; TOM Organic products are made with organic cotton, natural ingredients and biodegradable materials, wherever possible.

Having just launched here in New Zealand, a recent study conducted by TOM Organic revealed that 80 per cent of New Zealanders think it’s important to know what our menstrual products are made from, but only 11 per cent actually do. 56 per cent said it was key that they used products that were organic and 76 per cent believed sustainability was an important factor too.

“Creating more sustainable options and increasing transparency is why we started TOM Organic. We believe that making conscious choices each cycle should be easy, and our mission has always been to empower our community with the knowledge to make informed choices about their period care products — for themselves, the planet, and future generations,” says Laura Demarchi, head of marketing at TOM Organic.

Photo / Supplied.

TOM Organic tampons are made from 100 per cent certified organic cotton, are biodegradable and contain no synthetics or dyes. TOM Organic pads and liners have an organic cotton top sheet and primary core, an absorbent core made from plants, and a plant-based barrier.

For those who experience sensitive skin, TOM Organic pads, liners and overnight pads are both breathable and hypoallergenic, making them gentle on the skin. ‘Flexi technology’ helps the pad to adapt to your body as you move, meaning no bunching or leaking either.

65 per cent of those who took part in the TOM Organic survey said they’d always used the same brand of period care products, and it's understandable that switching to something new may feel daunting. But it’s small changes like these that really can have the most impact when it comes to our own health and environmental footprint. To give customers even more freedom of choice in managing their periods, and to cement their commitment to reducing the environmental impact of single-use products, TOM Organic has recently extended its range to include reusables, starting with a menstrual cup made from medical grade silicone. Period underwear (an increasingly popular category) will also be available in New Zealand later in the year. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Over a lifetime of menstruation, it is estimated that between 5000-15,000 pads and tampons end up in landfill per person — that’s around 20 billion single-use period products thrown away annually. When properly cared for, one $45 TOM Organic Period Cup can last for up to five years, which not only positively impacts the environment, but your wallet, too. What’s more, it can be worn for up to eight hours (day and night) before it needs to be removed and emptied — around twice as long as a tampon.

To make insertion and removal as easy as possible, the cup has been designed with unique finger indents and an internal rib system, plus it’s available in two sizes. And while it may take a few attempts to get the hang of it, once you do, you’ll likely never look back. Each cup comes with a first-of-its-kind microwave steriliser case which kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria. They really have thought of everything.

Having launched back in 2009, TOM Organic is one of the leading period care brands in Australia, and is now available here in New Zealand, giving all people who menstruate better choices when it comes to their period care. So next time you’re picking up packets and perusing the supermarket aisles looking for food to nourish your body, consider making the switch to organic, or even reusable period products too. Better for you and the planet, period.

To find out more about TOM Organic, visit Thetomco.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Period chat