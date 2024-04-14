Style, Substance And Sustainability: The Icebreaker AW24 Range Is Here

The icebreaker AW24 Merino range is here with a radical innovation in performance clothing.

In a world littered with synthetic garments and awash with polluting microfibres, premium Kiwi-born brand icebreaker is a disruptor, a game-changer which creates elite performance-wear with intention; to produce top-quality Merino wool garments minus the petrochemical plastics which are found in the lion’s share of activewear currently on the market.

Icebreaker is for the discerning — beautifully cut and engineered to exploit the superior natural fabric properties of Merino which give the wearer better body temperature and odour control and comfort against the skin during even the most challenging of outdoor pursuits.

Founded in 1995 in Wellington, icebreaker has always carved its own path in the natural, ethical and sustainable garment space. The company is on track to become 100 per cent plastic free and openly shares its journey ­— as of this year icebreaker is 96.14 per cent plastic free, opting to use bio-based corn and castor bean oil to produce its polymer fibres.

Jordi Beneyto Ferre is the brand’s Auckland-based Global Director of Materials and Innovation, and he has overseen some giant strides towards eliminating plastic from the icebreaker range – it’s what he calls “a move to natural”.

“We try to do more with less, you can do so much with one Merino yarn,” he says. “We’re not adding plastic, not adding chemicals, just using the physical properties of the wool which gives big performance benefits to the consumer.

The North Face x icebreaker collection

“The first one is comfort. You will put the garments on and go for your run or hike and you can leave them on. They will feel good, be dry and won’t smell. These garments are a lot more versatile than something that is only for the one activity.”

Icebreaker uses a clever heat index for temperature regulation in its garments, ranging from 75 featherweight for cooling to over 1000 for a jacket weight and each piece can be “smart layered” for optimal cool or warmth — perfect for every outdoor pursuit from running to mountain hiking to snow sports.

"We look at how the body works and what we intend the garments to do, and we have engineered the garments for structure, ventilation and quick drying," says Jordi.

“At the moment icebreaker is investing in the lightweight end of garments. We want to demonstrate you can have very light fabrics that perform very well and have excellent breathability. We are concerned with three things — sustainability, quality and performance, so when we develop a fabric, it must come with all three of these things, if it doesn’t deliver then it’s back to the drawing board.”

Icebreaker’s AW24 collection features additions to its Hike, Snow, Cool-Lite™ graphic T-shirts and Tech Lite collections, plus the highly anticipated The North Face x icebreaker Capsule Collection of next-gen adventure wear.

But the highlight reel has to include the innovative ZoneKnit™ Seamless — the brand’s first-ever seamless women’s collection in Merino, Tencel and Lyocell is elevated performance-wear that features an Active Jumpsuit, Active Bra and Active 25″ tights.

Stylish additions to the RealFleece™ collection include the Descender Half Zip mid-layer, and the stylish Merino High Pile zip jackets which uses lightweight merino and plant-based fibres for superior warmth and breathability.

The new Speed Collection includes women’s and men’s shorts and T-shirts engineered from Merino and using body-mapping tech for superior temperature and moisture management, giving high performance on the run.

Collaboration is key in the world of icebreaker, which has 100 per cent traceability on its Merino wool. The brand works closely with The New Zealand Merino Company and is a member of the ZQRX regenerative programme, which delivers rigorous best-in-class outcomes across animal welfare, biodiversity, climate and community.

Woven into the icebreaker and ZQRX story are James Hore and Liv Shaw, who farm Nokomai Station in Mid Dome, Southland — a ruggedly majestic 40,000ha high-country sheep and cattle station.

The couple have provided top-quality Merino wool from their 28,000-strong herd to icebreaker since 2018 and are part of the brand’s Long Term Supplier Club, which has 70 grower members and gives farmers the security of a 10-year supply contract.

As part of their commitment to ZQRX James and Liv farm their land thoughtfully and regeneratively. Nokomai has 1500ha of beech forest to encourage biodiversity. The station team muster the sheep on foot or horseback to reduce carbon emissions and the sheep are free to roam and are farmed with a "hands off" approach, which encourages natural behaviour patterns and reduces stress on the herds, in turn creating top-quality Merino yarn.

As James says: “If you’re good to the land, it’ll be easy on you.”