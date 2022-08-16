It’s an honour to interview such style icons. What’s your secret to looking so good?

Princess Kate: I literally just woke up like this.

Willow: Prioritising sleep, going for long walks, sticking to a raw food diet. I adore cheese and ice cream but I can't physically open the fridge or freezer, so that helps.

What’s your must-have item this season?

Princess Kate: Well I've always been a sucker for beautiful accessories and I cannot go past the Pandora Moments collection. It's a stunning new range of collars and engravable tags. Everyone thinks Pandora just does jewellery and charms for humans but thanks to fashionable felines such as yours truly absolutely killing it on the catwalks, they've finally recognised where true style can be found. And that's on moi. I love the way my Pandora tag shimmers when I'm strutting down the street – it really brings out my cheekbones.

Willow: I'm a huge fan of the new range too, it's droolworthy. My owner wears Pandora, and we're super close, so whatever she likes, I like. I can't decide which tag to choose – the bone, the heart or the paw shape. As soon as I've settled on one, I'm going to get my owner a charm from the Pandora Moments collection to remind her of me. Actually, The Sparkling Pet Paw looks perfect!

Willow. Photo / Supplied

When it comes to buying well, what do you look for in accessories?

Princess Kate: I'm not a fan of heavy metals – I hate the way they clang around when I'm chasing seagulls. I much prefer the lightweight stainless steel Pandora use. So much more comfortable to wear. They're purrfect.

Willow: Unlike Kate, I'm a lover, not a fighter, so I'm putting my fellow pets first by taking climate change seriously. While I'll draw the line at going vegetarian, I do try to opt for garments that aren't harmful to other animals. And although I'm absolutely terrified of cows, like terrified to the point of shaking like a leaf and barking whenever I see one even if it's a million miles away and tucked securely behind a fence, I don't feel comfortable wearing leather. Okay, maybe it's because I'm scared of cows… Anyway, thankfully Pandora's new products are crafted with thoughtfully chosen materials, such as a plant-based leather-free fabric for the collar… do you smell that? Is that bacon? Mmm, bacon… Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Princess Kate. Photo / Supplied

Fashion can be so homogeneous these days. How do you ensure your style remains individual?

Princess Kate: I've always believed style can't be learned. You're either stylish or you're not. I happen to have been born stylish (and gorgeous, with fabulous fur, don't hate me). In order to enhance my natural beauty, I love to accessorise with special things. Pandora's new collars come in two colours so I can mix it up depending on my mood, and my mood changes hourly, so that's a good thing.

Willow: 'Whatever gets me the treat' is my life's motto, and today my owner offered me two bits of dried liver so I stuck my neck out and let her adjust my new Pandora collar so it fit perfectly, all the while never taking my eyes off the liver. The collars come in four sizes, so my buddies David the Dachshund and Barry the Basset Hound can wear them too.

Kate: Sssh Willow, don't tell everyone!