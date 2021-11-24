Nadia Owusu's New Collection Of Short Stories Celebrates The Essence Of Togetherness

Like many people around the world, global storyteller Nadia Owusu hasn’t seen many of her loved ones since before the pandemic started.

For this reason, the award-winning author behind the new novel Aftershocks: A Memoir says this Christmas brings with it anticipation and excitement like never before over the thought of being reunited with family and friends.

“I haven’t worked out all the details yet, but I’m really excited to visit as many of them as I can. I might be celebrating for months!” she muses.

To mark the excitement anew that comes with Christmas reunions, Nadia has partnered with Pandora to write and narrate a collection of bespoke short stories exclusively for the jewellery brand, to showcase the special moments we have all missed and eagerly await this year.

Photo / Supplied.

Available to enjoy now on YouTube, Nadia's holiday reflections are themed around the people and moments that make the festive period truly magical — from selecting thoughtful gifts to share with loved ones, to going all-out with festive decorations, showcasing new culinary skills amid the home kitchen chaos on Christmas Day, or falling back in love with drawstring trousers (the perfect accoutrement to any holiday indulgence).

Each story is peppered with personal anecdotes from Nadia’s own memory bank, including the tale of her Christmas-loving uncle whose home is: “one of the most decorated in the neighbourhood,” Nadia says.

Honest (and hilarious) Nadia's Ode To Drawstring Trousers is an homage to loungewear which remains a staple in her wardrobe even now that lockdown has lifted. "I'm never going back!" she jokes.

“During the week, I sit at a desk for long hours and I love that I can wear clothes that are really comfortable, but also appropriate for meetings or to meet friends for dinner in the evening. I’m really grateful that designers have elevated elasticated waistbands and drawstring trousers beyond pyjamas and loungewear.”

It is Nadia’s hope that by listening to the series, people will experience the joy of being reunited with friends and family (and be encouraged to make up for the missed festive moments from last year). Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“When Pandora and I discussed this collaboration, we both wanted to tell stories that centred around the joys of spending time with loved ones and helped build anticipation for the festive season,” Nadia says.

“We wanted to remind people to cherish these moments and to make time for what matters most.”

For Nadia, this includes celebrating the people in her life that make it that little bit brighter with a memorable gift from Pandora.

“I’m so grateful for so many wonderful people in my life. I’m part of a close-knit extended family. I have three sisters and two brothers, plus their partners, and my little niece and nephew. And, a few days after Christmas last year, I got married. I love my husband’s family too. Many, many reasons to be grateful,” she says.

"I think all three of my sisters would love the Pave Asymmetric Star Collier Necklace [$139]. It's elegant and can add a bit of sparkle to any outfit. Perfect for helping people get into the festive spirit."

Pandora Pave Asymmetric Star Collier Necklace. Photo / Supplied.

This glittering memento is flanked by a host of show-stopping options and heartfelt gifts from Pandora’s two new Holiday collections — Moments and Timeless.

The Pandora Christmas Gift Guide makes easy work of discovering a gift for every story with the range of deeply personal presents on offer.

Each piece in the celestial-inspired Moments collection makes holiday moments shine extra bright. Star silhouettes come to life in hand-applied enamel or hand-set sparkle to be worn on wrists, fingers or around your neck, with a selection of sparkling pieces to add a touch of celestial magic to any festive ensemble.

The Pandora Timeless collection delivers on romance, with classic styles with a twist that appeal to the sophisticates among us.

Pandora Timeless Range. Photo / Supplied.

Shades of vibrant blue, green and pink help make a shimmering statement, encouraging the wearer to embrace their individuality.

It's this spirit of generosity that Nadia discovered over lockdown and hopes to continue during the festive season and beyond, which she shares in Acts Of Kindness.

“One of the most profound things over the last two years has been watching neighbours and communities reach out to and care for one another in deeper ways. It used to be that we’d just wave hello or make small talk, but during lockdown people were asking: What do you need? What can I do for you? I hope that we can hold onto that,” she says.

“For me, this means continuing to donate and volunteer in my community, checking in on people who might still be feeling isolated or lonely, and being more present in my relationships so that conversations don’t just stay on the surface. I want to be a better listener so that I can show up for people in the ways they need.”

Pandora Moments Festive Fun Charms. Photo / Supplied.

For now, Nadia is making light of the friendly competition between herself and her sister to buy the best presents for her niece and nephew (a rocket ship is the latest gift to be bandied about) alongside fine-tuning her cooking skills to prepare a festive feast on Christmas Day.

“During lockdown I really came to love cooking, and I learned so many new recipes. I’m definitely going to push myself to make something completely new for Christmas. I love pie for dessert, but I’ve never made one from scratch, so that might be a fun challenge!” she says.

“I’m wishing everyone a beautiful holiday season,” she finishes.