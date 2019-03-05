Live Like A Local: Brisbane’s Carly Brown of UNE PIECE

Raised on the Sunshine Coast by a surfer dad and a sun-conscious mother, it almost seemed preordained that Carly Brown would launch her own brand of sun-savvy swimwear. Designed in Australia with active women in mind, UNE PIECE draws inspiration from the picturesque South of France to inform its range of stylish one-piece swimwear.

“In Australia, the beach is an integral part of our day-to-day life,” Carly says. “Australian women have better access to the beach than the rest of the world, where exposure to the beach is a lot more holiday-centric.”

Created with the aim of helping women feel confident in the water, UNE PIECE swimwear is sun safe thanks to the UPF50+ fabric used in its 28-piece construction, which helps to block out 98% of harmful UV rays. “Growing up on the beach, UPF50+ is essential to protect your skin from both skin cancer and premature ageing,” she explains. Every piece is eco-friendly, comprised of regenerated nylon derived from recycled material that is both chlorine and sunscreen resistant. The collection launched with the Original Sexie Rashie, which caught the eye of Australian department store giant, David Jones.

Before launching UNE PIECE in 2016, the allure of building a career with a global beauty brand saw Carly ditch her native Queensland for bustling London. Her love of the ocean never subsided, with Carly saying she frequently escaped the city by “travelling to European beaches to get [a] much-needed dose of sunshine and seaside.”

Unsurprisingly, Brisbane’s sunny shores eventually called her home, with Carly saying she’s since fallen in love with the friendly vibe of the city all over again.

Unlike those residing in big cities, Carly says the people in Brisbane are warm and approachable. “They say hi, ask how your day is, hold the door open and are not afraid of making connections with strangers.”

It’s a friendly, vibrant and connected city. I love this vibe because that’s how I like to live my life – happy, vibrant and connected to my friends and family,” she says.

Her outdoorsy lifestyle is suited to Brisbane’s “focus on healthy and connected living. There’s physicality to the way of life here and a priority on spending time outdoors. Plus, Brisbane has come a long way since I first lived here in terms of the burgeoning cultural, food and event-based activities on offer,” Carly says. “You’re never short on something to do.”

The keen foodie explains Brisbane’s dining scene is booming and adds her favourite things to do after dark include “dining out at Hellenika with family and friends, visiting a new bar like Mr Percival’s at Howard Street Wharves, or checking out the latest film at my favourite cinema which also serves wine and food – it’s called the Blue Room in Rosalie.”

Before summers over, Carly will be making the most of the balmy weekends by heading to the West End Markets, or the Jan Powers Farmers Markets at the Brisbane Powerhouse. "We have a great market ecosystem on weekends," she says.

DINE LIKE A LOCAL

Hellenika at the Calile. I love the lamb shoulder, the saganaki, the taramasalata, and the calamari

The pizza with fennel pork sausage, the duck ragù pasta, and calamari

Harvey's is great for brunch – the pancakes or spiced minced is to die for

Enotecca – you absolutely have to get the truffle gnocchi. The service is exceptional and the wine list is best in class

Longtime – you pretty much can't go wrong with anything you order here. Plus the cocktail list is out of this world

