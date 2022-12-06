Let Your Love Shine This Christmas With Precious Gifts From Pandora

Remarkable new Pandora pieces embody all that is wonderful about the season.

There’s no better feeling than watching a loved one’s face light up on Christmas morning — and knowing you’ve contributed to that moment is priceless. With a piece of beautifully crafted jewellery that moment can stay close forever. Pandora’s latest additions to its Moments and Timeless collections mean there are so many options for gifting something meaningful — something that speaks to how you feel about someone, or commemorates a shared experience or quality they have. It takes the sentiment beyond the present, in every sense. It’s what Christmas is all about; showing how much you care.

For the starry-eyed among your giftees — the daughter whose shooting for the stars, the mother whose guiding light you still follow, the best friend who’s following her dreams — Pandora looks to the night sky for some stellar style. A delicate 14k gold-plated ring featuring sparkling clear stones in dreamy starry shapes will remind the wearer to keep the magic alive. The Shooting Star Pavé Stud Earrings in 14k gold-plating feature a modern, graphic approach to the shooting star motif — a simple silhouette with a row of pavé on the tail — an indelible reminder to the wearer of how special they are to you.





Photo / Supplied

Speaking of special, for that delicate, unique soul in your life, a Sparkling Snowflake Charm says it all. Choose from the Winter Blue Snowflake Murano Charm, Icy Snowflake Drop Charm or Celestial Snowflake Charm or buy the set. Capturing the ephemeral beauty of this icy phenomena is a reminder to always enjoy the moment.

For those who appreciate nature, there’s more beauty to be found in the Herbarium range — an elegant reinterpretation of the shapes we find in the outdoors. The 14k rose gold-plated Cluster Drop Earrings feature gracefully tumbling stones from a central setting of round, pear-shaped and marquise-shaped cubic zirconia, forming a geometric shape inspired by petal and leaf elements. The Cluster Ring has three central stones in a petal shape, two marquise-shaped and one pear-shaped — silhouettes that never go out of style. Classic yet contemporary.

Photo / Supplied

Let’s not forget the Christmas fanatic, though — the person who puts on Christmas carols in November, who’s always up first on the big day, who wouldn’t mind a festive tree in every room of the house just so they could keep buying new decorations. The new range of Christmas themed charms such as the adorable Christmas Nutcracker and Car Bracelet Set keep the spirit alive in a delightfully tasteful way.

And don’t leave yourself off the Christmas list — treat yourself to the Sparkling Row Eternity Ring, or ‘subtly’ let someone know that this stunner, which looks equally beautiful alone or stacked with other rings, has a timelessness to it that will mean it will barely leave your finger.

While it’s absolutely true that it’s the thought that counts, with thoughtfulness as stylish as this, it looks set to be a Christmas that really does keep on giving.