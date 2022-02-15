Lapping Up The Luxury, Fiji-Style

A tropical holiday sounds pretty good right now. Fiji’s sun-drenched shores and welcoming spirit are always a balm for the soul. With 333 islands to choose from and the always-cheerful calls of “Bula!” from the locals — a greeting that also encompasses a wish for happiness and good health — it’s not hard to see why happiness always seems to find you here.

Now imagine turning the volume up on that pleasure, to fivestar. Fiji’s stand-out luxury properties amplify an island break to heavenly proportions and each with their own unique appeal. Here we take a look at three special resorts that promise to restore and reset mind, body and soul.

Six Senses Fiji

Six Senses are renowned the world over for their attention to holistic wellbeing and their Fiji resort is no exception. Located on Malolo Island, part of the stunning Mamanuca Islands archipelago, the resort is located just 25km from Nadi International Airport, surrounded by crystal clear waters and a white sand beach. Guests luxuriate in one of 24 spacious private pool villas, or there are two to five-bedroom residences to choose from.

Here you can experience a layered approach to wellness, where it’s completely up to you how much you partake in. You can relax, reconnect or completely refresh within the Six Senses Integrated Wellness philosophy, guided by the principles of sleep health, mindful eating, movement and self-discovery. The mindful eating part comes easy with wellness at the core of the food and beverages at Six Senses, using local Fijian produce wherever possible, much grown on-site.

With a choice of three restaurants, a café and two bars, there’s always something new to discover. Six Senses meticulous care also extends to the environment; they have one of the largest o -grid solar installations, using Tesla battery packs, in the southern hemisphere, plus collect rainwater and use worm-based septic tanks, among other initiatives. So you can relax into all that luxury knowing it doesn’t come at the cost of the planet.

Nanuku Auberge Resort Fiji

Nanuku Auberge Resort, on Fiji's main island of Viti Levu, is a sprawling estate with 37 villas, suites or residences, set on a three-kilometre sandy beach with a lush mountainous backdrop. This region of Fiji is known for its adventure opportunities with pristine rainforests,water rafting, shark diving, food safaris and eco parks all on offer.

At the end of an action-packed day, you can visit one of the wellness gurus here, who incorporate ancient methods of massage passed down through the generations to nourish and energise you.

There's even an option for a full-body rejuvenation carried out in an openair platform suspended high up among the branches of a 70-year-old dilo tree. The resort also includes a private island, an uninhabited paradise in the middle of stunning Beqa Lagoon, a world renowned dive spot teeming with marine life.

As you explore the idyllic island on foot with your guide, one family or couple at a time, you’ll return to a sun hut, constructed from fresh coconut palm fronds, with beach mats and towels laid out under it so you’ll have some shaded respite in between dips.

Divine cuisine, using organic fruit and vegetable grown on-site, freshly laid eggs from the chicken coop, honey from the beehives, and freshly roasted ground and brewed coffee, round out the wholesome food offering. And you can also get involved in the eco-conscious activity by planting mangroves propagules at Nanuku’s onsite nursery.

Taveuni Palms

Each new day begins on Taveuni Island; with the international date line running through this special place, a stay at Taveuni Palms will mean you're the first in the world to start the new day. This sets the tone for the singular experience of time spent here, a private hideaway like nowhere else on earth. After a scenic onehour flight from Nadi you'll land on Taveuni Island and be escorted to a luxury villa, set on its own private acre of absolute beachfront.

Each villa boasts its own private pool, beach and personal staff of seven, meaning your every need is attended while still affording your privacy throughout your stay. Dining is an individual affair at Taveuni Palms; your personal chef will tailor your meals according to your preferences, via a request form sent to you prior to arrival. The island itself produces a bounty of exotic fruits, vegetables, fresh seafood and from the rainforest, harvests of wild aromatics such as ginger and chilli.

And after a day relaxing by your pool or exploring the many amenities of the resort, an on-site massage therapist is available to offer a variety of spa treatments using Pure Fiji products. True pampering, Fiji style.

Safety first

Fiji has adapted their Care Fiji Commitment (CFC), a programme aimed to provide robust health and safety measures for travellers and Fiji's locals as well as provide extensive training to Fiji's travel industry on COVID-19 best practices.